Escalator-Gate: Why MAGA Is Furious At Trump's UN Debacle - And What Really Happened

We've had Pizza-gate and Spit-gate, now we have Escalator-gate. During the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, a misstep ended up causing a huge uproar online. While President Donald Trump's U.N. speech pages raised eyebrows, another event upstaged that.

When POTUS and first lady Melania Trump got on an escalator in the U.N. building, the contraption seemed to malfunction and stopped. Plenty of people have had to walk up an escalator that quit working. However, this particular incident raised more red flags than a speed dating event to many people because it appeared to leave the president vulnerable to an attack. It's much easier for an assassin to hit a stagnant target instead of a moving one. This led to the conspiracy of "Escalator-gate." Did someone cause the elevator to malfunction, or was it just a harmless error?

MAGA members put on their shiniest (red) tinfoil hats and went to town on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing their theories. "It was a classic set up for an assasination hit, yet the Secret Service barely noticed and didn't pull POTUS and FLOTUS off the suddenly stopped stairs," one person tweeted. MediasTouch's official X account shared a collage of screenshots of others feeling the same way. What really happened is far less nefarious.