A Peek At Trump's UN Speech Pages Has Everyone Shading This One Detail
President Donald Trump's address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York was bound to get people talking for a wide variety of reasons. However, a snapshot of Trump's typed speech itself that has found its way online has everyone throwing shade at one key detail: the font size.
The text of the speech appears positively massive, which some netizens are taking as yet another glaring sign that Trump's age is catching up to him (and that he's probably refusing to admit it). "LARGE print so grandpa doesn't have to use his glasses in public," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "Big print for old eyes," another remarked. Others took the opportunity to take broader shots at Trump and his mental capability. "They could've at least put some pictures in there for him," one person commented on X. "Honestly, I expected it to be in crayon," someone else added.
To make matters worse for Trump, this comes hot on the heels of his embarrassing "acetaminophen" blunder, in which he struggled to pronounce the name of the medicine while making highly contested claims that the use of Tylenol was linked to autism. On that note, at least one other X user commenting on Trump's U.N. speech pointed out that there was a pill on the podium next to the speech itself, and jokingly asked if it was Tylenol. Still, given the teleprompter debacle, it might have been fortunate for Trump that he even had a printed version on hand at all.
Trump's visit to the U.N. experienced technical difficulties (and they may have been his own team's fault)
In addition to jokes about his age and reading comprehension on social media, Donald Trump had to contend with some technical difficulties during his visit to the U.N. itself. First of all, he and first lady Melania Trump had just stepped onto an escalator at the institution's headquarters when it suddenly stopped. Then, when Trump was giving his speech, his teleprompter stopped working. In an apparent bit of improv, the U.S. president took a jab at the U.N. for both of these instances during his speech. But some went as far as to speculate that Trump's visit had been intentionally sabotaged by U.N. employees.
Among the accusers was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who wrote on X, "If someone at the U.N. intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately." As evidence, she pointed to an article from The Times about U.N. staff members supposedly joking about doing that sort of thing. But given that Leavitt apparently fancies herself some kind of influencer, she probably would have expected that netizens would clown on her statement, too. For instance, one X user quote-tweeted her post in order to lampoon it, writing, "If someone at the U.N. intentionally painted a cartoon tunnel onto a wall as the President and First Lady were walking, they need to be fired and investigated immediately."
But more to the point, it turns out that Trump's own team may have been responsible for the mishaps. According to Associated Press U.N. correspondent Farnoush Amiri, a U.N. official claims that a member of Trump's entourage had actually run ahead of the president and accidentally triggered the escalator's emergency stop. The same source also explained that Trump's teleprompter was being operated directly by the White House, not the U.N. itself.