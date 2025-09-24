A Peek At Trump's UN Speech Pages Has Everyone Shading This One Detail

President Donald Trump's address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York was bound to get people talking for a wide variety of reasons. However, a snapshot of Trump's typed speech itself that has found its way online has everyone throwing shade at one key detail: the font size.

The text of the speech appears positively massive, which some netizens are taking as yet another glaring sign that Trump's age is catching up to him (and that he's probably refusing to admit it). "LARGE print so grandpa doesn't have to use his glasses in public," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "Big print for old eyes," another remarked. Others took the opportunity to take broader shots at Trump and his mental capability. "They could've at least put some pictures in there for him," one person commented on X. "Honestly, I expected it to be in crayon," someone else added.

To make matters worse for Trump, this comes hot on the heels of his embarrassing "acetaminophen" blunder, in which he struggled to pronounce the name of the medicine while making highly contested claims that the use of Tylenol was linked to autism. On that note, at least one other X user commenting on Trump's U.N. speech pointed out that there was a pill on the podium next to the speech itself, and jokingly asked if it was Tylenol. Still, given the teleprompter debacle, it might have been fortunate for Trump that he even had a printed version on hand at all.