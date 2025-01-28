Controversial Karoline Leavitt Moments That Tarnished Her Reputation

Like many people, Karoline Leavitt had some opinions about what happened during the January 6 riots at the Capitol, but she broke the first rule of politics: don't actually share your true inner thoughts online. She retweeted a video of then-Vice President Mike Pence making a statement about the riots, calling them "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol." The original poster of the tweet also wrote how Pence "was a steady hand through the chaos that ensued at our Capitol yesterday. Love him or hate him, he kept the wheels of democracy moving & pushed forward to certify his own loss."

Clearly, Leavitt had to remove that tweet before doing an interview with One America News Network several months later, discussing how the Democrats stole the election. "I'm the only candidate in this race to say that President Trump won in 2020, and I will work my hardest every single day to make sure we get to the bottom of it." Talk about a 180 degree turn in viewpoint!

But Leavitt didn't stop there. Not long after that interview, Leavitt did another one with WKXL, saying if all 50 states were audited, the results would prove that Joe Biden did not actually win. "We [republicans] feel as though this election was taken away from us," she said (via CNN).