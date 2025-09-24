Jimmy Kimmel Wastes No Time Torpedoing Trump's Ego In Return To Late Night

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back on the air, and Donald Trump's chronic venous insufficiency is about to get a lot more insufficient. At least, that's what we deduced from the president's Truth Social rant, which hinted that his blood pressure had skyrocketed in the wake of the news. In true Kimmel fashion, the late-night host didn't pull any punches upon his return. He gave Trump's famously fragile ego a few more bruises as the comedian laid into the divisive politician extensively during his monologue.

Kimmel played an old clip of Trump admitting to being thin-skinned and criticized the president for trying to get rid of anyone who doesn't sing his praises. "Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke," Kimmel told the raucous audience. In a punchline that had everybody roaring with laughter and even earned him a standing ovation, the host then quipped, "He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now."

Kimmel: "The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke." pic.twitter.com/FVuia7HacX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

Kimmel's late night show suspension had everyone laying into Trump, and in his post condemning ABC for its decision to continue giving the host air time, the Republican politician hinted that the network will face consequences for defying him, effectively making it clear that he's perfectly fine with ignoring the existence of the First Amendment. "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" Trump raged. "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative."