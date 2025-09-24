Jimmy Kimmel Wastes No Time Torpedoing Trump's Ego In Return To Late Night
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back on the air, and Donald Trump's chronic venous insufficiency is about to get a lot more insufficient. At least, that's what we deduced from the president's Truth Social rant, which hinted that his blood pressure had skyrocketed in the wake of the news. In true Kimmel fashion, the late-night host didn't pull any punches upon his return. He gave Trump's famously fragile ego a few more bruises as the comedian laid into the divisive politician extensively during his monologue.
Kimmel played an old clip of Trump admitting to being thin-skinned and criticized the president for trying to get rid of anyone who doesn't sing his praises. "Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke," Kimmel told the raucous audience. In a punchline that had everybody roaring with laughter and even earned him a standing ovation, the host then quipped, "He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now."
Kimmel: "The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke." pic.twitter.com/FVuia7HacX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025
Kimmel's late night show suspension had everyone laying into Trump, and in his post condemning ABC for its decision to continue giving the host air time, the Republican politician hinted that the network will face consequences for defying him, effectively making it clear that he's perfectly fine with ignoring the existence of the First Amendment. "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" Trump raged. "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative."
Jimmy Kimmel also used his comeback to call for unity
Donald Trump may not have realized it, but Jimmy Kimmel's blows to his ego extended beyond cracking jokes. The talk show host managed to do something that, thus far, the president has failed at miserably: Calling for unity in a country that is deeply divided. Not only did a visibly emotional Kimmel apologize to anyone he might have offended when he made a quip about Republicans capitalizing on Charlie Kirk's murder, he also praised the late commentator's widow, Erika Kirk, for the message she delivered during his memorial service on September 21, 2025.
Kimmel recalled how Erika told the audience that she forgave Charlie's killer, and how deeply it impacted him. "That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was," the comedian professed, his voice audibly breaking. "It touched me deeply." Meanwhile, Trump, who spoke after Erika at the service, did the exact opposite. Not only did the divisive politician conduct himself as if he was at a political rally instead of a funeral, Trump used the opportunity to further condemn those he disagrees with, and vice versa.
"I hate my opponent. And I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I am sorry, Erika," the president stated (via the Associated Press). Kimmel's return to late-night television was a big win for the masses who condemned ABC's parent company, Disney, for pulling his show from the air in the first place. However, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" wasn't available to watch everywhere, with TV station owners Nexstar and Sinclair opting not to air it. Kimmel wasn't the first late night host who's been on the receiving end of Trump's fury, and he most likely won't be the last either.