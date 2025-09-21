Every Late Night Host That's Been On The Receiving End Of Trump's Fury

Although President Donald Trump goes after late-night show hosts every chance he gets, he still can't help but use them to boost his infamous ego at the same time. While chatting with Fox News host Greg Gutfeld in September 2021, the divisive politician took aim at one of his most vocal critics on late-night television: Jimmy Kimmel. Among many other things, Trump claimed that the comedian was desperate for his attention even before he became a politician, dishing, "[Kimmel] used to wait for me outside his studio in Los Angeles, very crowded street, he kissed my a** all the way in and then what happens? I run and then all of a sudden I'm like this horrible guy," (via Newsweek). According to the former "Apprentice" host, Kimmel's decision to wait on him was even more embarrassing because the super popular comedian was the only one who went through all that trouble (notably, Kimmel once blamed Trump for his show's drop in viewership).

Nevertheless, in October 2022, the president proudly took credit for destroying late night TV. Taking to Truth Social to share a Fox News article detailing how certain shows that criticized him were getting lower ratings while Gutfeld's show's viewership was apparently skyrocketing, Trump wrote, "It was my great honor to have destroyed the ratings of Late Night 'Comedy' shows. There is nothing funny about the shows." Obviously, the Republican politician couldn't help but give Gutfeld a pat on the back for his success too. When Trump isn't boosting his ego at the expense of late-night talk show hosts who speak out against him, he's nursing his bruised ego by hurling insults at them.