Jimmy Kimmel's Real-Life BFF Is Almost As Controversial As Trump

Remember that radio show Donald Trump used to frequent? The one where he spoke approvingly about his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump's body, his questionable sexual encounters with women, and gave the host permission to call Ivanka a "piece of a**"? (via CNN). That was "The Howard Stern Show," and while its shock jock host has made a U-turn when it comes to his level of controversy over the years, Stern is still most remembered for his glory days and known to be good friends with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who has had his own controversial moments we can't forget about (albeit far less). During Stern's 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the duo's close relationship was on full display, with the iconic radio host gushing, "I wanted to tell you how much I love you," to which Kimmel happily responded, "I love you too."

Stern then proceeded to serenade his buddy with a song. It's rather ironic that the late-night host is friends with someone who is almost as divisive as Trump since Kimmel is known for being highly critical of him. Stern's list of controversies is as long as the president's list of felonies, and some of his past comments have come back to bite him. In 2024, as the radio host was readying to interview Former Vice President Kamala Harris, a 1993 clip of him appearing in blackface and using racial slurs made the rounds. It wasn't a good look, nor was a resurfaced video of him commenting on actress Sofía Vergara's breasts, which circulated on social media in August 2025. At one point during the 2003 interview, Stern told Vergara, "If you don't want to go out with me, then at least let me feed from your chest," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).