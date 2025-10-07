Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker

Taylor Swift's transformation into the world's biggest pop star has not been without some terrifying encounters with obsessed stalkers. Over the last year, one particular infatuated fan has caused Swift immense fear and worry with his alleged stalking.

Swift and her team were first alerted by Brian Jason Wagner when his mail started arriving at the star's home. A detail made especially alarming given the Eras Tour star's letter to the court where she shares, (via USA Today) "I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner." It turns out the alleged stalker was able to legally change the address on his driver's license to Swift's Los Angeles home. The stalker forced insertion of himself into the songwriter's life only escalated from there. He reportedly showed up at Swift's home multiple times, "refusing to leave and claiming to need access" (via USA Today) the singer wrote in her petition to the court after a year of dealing with Wagner's actions.

Upon further investigation into Wagner, the songwriter's team was able to connect him to a string of letters that were mailed to the star from prison, detailing his relationship, obsession, and previous involvement in Swift's life (all fabrications, as her team tells). After being released, Wagner's compulsion with contacting the singer did not subside, instead Swift and her team reported receiving hundreds of emails from Wagner over the course of his alleged stalking.