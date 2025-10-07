Raegan Revord's Drastic Hair Transformation Over The Years
"Young Sheldon" actor Raegan Revord is growing up so fast. Her time in the spotlight started back in 2017 when the young actor landed a starring role in the several-seasons-running spin-off series to "The Big Bang Theory." During the first few years of Revord's role in front of the camera, her image remained rather steady, lacking any major celebrity hair transformation that we've seen from others of her caliber throughout the years. However, as the years have gone by, the actor's look has developed rapidly, with the most notable changes being to her hair. This experimentation with her locks was a luxury that Revord felt she had missed out on, thanks to the hit show she was a part of.
Revord has admitted to feeling a little stuck in her look. As a star in a television series, Revord's look isn't really up to her, but rather up to the project she's working on. This lack of change and inability to express herself is something that Revord started to struggle with after the "Young Sheldon" cast member experienced a tragic event. Following this, Revord made a stand for herself and requested some changes when she returned to the set, primarily a new hairstyle. Talking to Entertainment Tonight in 2023, the actor rejoiced in the transformation to her look: "And now I have short hair and I'm so happy. I love it so much." With this green light, Revord has taken the thumbs up to change her look and run with it.
From a young age, Raegan Revord had pretty locks
"Young Sheldon" premiered back in September 2017, a show that would land the young star a spot on TV and in fans' hearts. Even as young as 9 years old, Raegan Revord's fame was foreshadowed in this post from June 2017, one of her first posts to Instagram, where she is photographed with singer and actor buddy, McKenna Grace. In the early days of her public fame, Revord's hair appears completely natural to her look. Her youthful age brought with it long, wispy dirty blonde hair. It's simple, perfect for her age, and totally highlights her bright blue eyes.
Raegan Revord's hair started to darken as she got older
Raegan Revord stayed true to her natural hair for much of her early days on "Young Sheldon." As the actor got older, her childish, dirty blonde hair soon started to grow out into a warm brown tone. Captured in this post from June 2020, the long ends of Revord's hair showcased the final glimpses of her blonde hair in an almost ombre-inspired look. The new color was a sign of the young star's maturing age while remaining true to her fine hair and natural texture.
Then came Raegan Revord's first hair transformation shock
Then in April 2021, Raegan Revord took fans through a loop with the debut of a haircut that was vastly different from the styles she had been previously flaunting. Her fine, dirty blonde hair was completely transformed into a deep brown shade with lots of added texture and volume. Her hair appears fuller and carries with it a shape that it had previously lacked. This new hairstyle might have been a way for the young star to remake her image to match her age, bringing a sense of growth to her young look.
While in Greece, Raegan Revord reveals a big hair chop
Raegan's long, thick waves didn't last long, as in July 2023, while visiting Greece, Raegan Revord revealed that she'd chopped her hair to shoulder length, which had been growing to the middle of her back for years. With the chop, Revord keeps consistency with her darkened hair color and her Irish curls, which still poked through, adding volume to the tips of her hair. The look is natural and care-free — perfect for the "Young Sheldon" actor's vacation look — with some totally relatable frizz.
Raegan Revord darkens her look in 2024
Over the course of the following year, Raegan Revord grew out her hair again, returning to the long look she rocked as a very young girl. In March 2024, she shared her new hairstyle that featured medium-length, dark locks, a look that perfectly complements her full, chocolate brown eyebrows. Of course, it wouldn't be Revord without the signature slight curl to the tips of her hair, a style the actor has stayed true to throughout the years; however, this look is a cleaner, more professional cut from the up-and-coming actor.
Raegan Revord wandered back to her natural color
Then in June 2024, Raegan Revord completely shocked fans with this dirty blonde do. The actor posted photos at an event for the Cameron Boyce Foundation, posing with an unexpected brand-new look. Revord, who had been rocking a darker shade for the past couple years, switched it up with a return to her roots (literally), showcasing a dirty blonde look, synonymous with the young star's start in 2017. The new look featured warm highlights, a bright shine, and Revord's go-to waves.
New year, new look for Raegan Revord in 2025
In a collection of photos shared to her Instagram in February 2025, Raegan Revord proved she still had a few tricks up her sleeve with yet another hair transformation! The new look, a dirty blonde bob with beach waves, completely changed Revord's image. This dyed look showcased a harder pivot to a lighter shade of dirty blonde compared to the more subtle, blended look from a year prior. And, the increased number of curls brought this brighter color closer to Revord's face, gorgeously highlighting her glowing skin.
Debuting a new look while debuting a new book
Announcing her debut novel in April 2025, Raegan Revord posed with a copy of her book "Rules for Fake Girlfriends" and yet another new look. Her hair, now down to the middle of her back again, shines in a brighter blonde shade. The more defined curls have been smoothed out to a subtle wave in her hair. Her new color creates an interesting contrast between her hair and her eyebrows, adding more interest to her look. With this 2025 change, it's so evident just how much Revord has grown since 2017!