Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Is Growing Up Fast

Whether it be the Olsen twins from "Full House" or Atticus Shaffer from "The Middle," we've watched some of the wittiest preteens become fan-favorites on noteworthy sitcoms over the years. With the release of "Young Sheldon" in 2017 — a prequel to the hit "The Big Bang Theory" — the show's premise lent itself to building more child stars. In turn, we've also got to see these young actors grow up right before our eyes. While the star of "Young Sheldon," Iain Armitage, has undergone a significant change since the show's pilot, his on-screen sister, Raegan Revord, also shares the same growth.

Advertisement

After getting her start in local commercials, Revord maintained an impressive acting career at such a young age. Aside from being a regular in a long-running sitcom, Revord also found work in other projects like "Grace and Frankie," "Teachers," "Wish Upon," "Stray," and "Alexa & Katie." Her attention never stays in one place for too long, as she's been known to keep herself busy outside of her on-screen ventures.

Since her sitcom debut, Revord has continuously used her platform to push her career and shine a light on causes she is deeply passionate about. At 16 years old, fans of her portrayal as Missy Cooper in "Young Sheldon" can't help but notice just how much she's grown. From her journey of overcoming anxiety to her pursuit of being a writer, Raegan Revord isn't the same cheeky 9-year-old we remember.

Advertisement