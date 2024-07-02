Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Is Growing Up Fast
Whether it be the Olsen twins from "Full House" or Atticus Shaffer from "The Middle," we've watched some of the wittiest preteens become fan-favorites on noteworthy sitcoms over the years. With the release of "Young Sheldon" in 2017 — a prequel to the hit "The Big Bang Theory" — the show's premise lent itself to building more child stars. In turn, we've also got to see these young actors grow up right before our eyes. While the star of "Young Sheldon," Iain Armitage, has undergone a significant change since the show's pilot, his on-screen sister, Raegan Revord, also shares the same growth.
After getting her start in local commercials, Revord maintained an impressive acting career at such a young age. Aside from being a regular in a long-running sitcom, Revord also found work in other projects like "Grace and Frankie," "Teachers," "Wish Upon," "Stray," and "Alexa & Katie." Her attention never stays in one place for too long, as she's been known to keep herself busy outside of her on-screen ventures.
Since her sitcom debut, Revord has continuously used her platform to push her career and shine a light on causes she is deeply passionate about. At 16 years old, fans of her portrayal as Missy Cooper in "Young Sheldon" can't help but notice just how much she's grown. From her journey of overcoming anxiety to her pursuit of being a writer, Raegan Revord isn't the same cheeky 9-year-old we remember.
Raegan expressed enthusiasm for performing at an early age
Born on January 3, 2008, Raegan Revord is an only child. Because of this, Revord was given the space to express herself comfortably. Not too much is known about her parents' identities, but from what the star has shared herself, they've been nothing but supportive of her career.
According to Revord's interview with A Book Of, her journey to conquering acting success began at home in front of her parents. When asked about the time she knew she wanted to act, she told the publication that she'd perform skits for her parents before she booked her first role on television. "I've always had a passion for entertaining and making people laugh," she said. "My parents probably have hundreds of hours of footage of me putting on plays and concerts for them. I would get dressed up and make a stage out of anything!"
Given her age at the time, Revord stated that having a future in acting was merely an afterthought: "Obviously when I was 3 or 4 years old I didn't know you could make a career out of it!" However, that's exactly what she did — all thanks to a family friend who helped connect her with an agency. After that, Revord started landing commercials and the rest is history. "Once I saw myself on TV I wanted more," she recalled to the outlet.
At 6, Raegan made her on-screen debut in a notable sitcom
Raegan Revord's gig starring in commercials didn't last long, as she aligned herself with a manager to help her audition for more substantial roles on television. In her interview with A Book Of, Revord recalled this moment as the one factor that led to her television debut. "Once I was with the manager, I started going out for theatrical roles and landed a guest starring role on 'Modern Family' when I was 6," she said.
In 2014, Revord made a guest appearance as Megan in "Modern Family." She formed a close friendship with her co-star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett — even filming food reviews on YouTube together. Judging from this, Revord quickly became acclimated to the environment of a working actor. This wouldn't be her only time working with the cast of "Modern Family," as in 2016, Revord got to reprise her role again in the episode "The Storm."
Although this was an amazing opportunity for the growing actor, the experience caused her to pursue a steady gig. As a child, she wasn't fully aware of the roles she was booking. However, after her stint on "Modern Family," Revord told A Book Of that it made her aspire for more. She explained, "I left 'Modern Family' and wondered, 'How do I get on a TV show where I can work every day but don't have to audition for it every time?'" Sure enough, she eventually got her wish.
Alongside acting, Raegan developed a love of writing
In the wake of her passion for acting, Raegan Revord developed an early fascination with literature. As reading became a regular hobby for Revord, she was interested in creating her own stories as well. From performing skits for parents when she was 4, Revord started to get creative with her at-home gigs. Evidence of this became known to her followers in 2018 when a video of her reading from a piece of paper was posted on her Facebook profile with the caption, "Before she wrote books, she wrote scripts and couldn't say her r's."
In a 2022 interview with Unclear, Revord spoke candidly about her enjoyment of writing and how it began. "I started writing when I was about 6 years old, I started creating my own American Girl stories," she said. "I would also write little scripts and have my family and friends act them out!" Revord's love for writing only continued to grow as she got older.
While acting is surely a career that satisfies her creative needs, Revord suggested that writing provides her with a unique outlet that acting sometimes doesn't allow. "Writing is so different than acting, because with acting you are stepping into someone's world that was created for you," she stated. "But when you're writing, you get to create their entire world." She enjoys being the one with creative control.
Raegan felt drawn toward Missy in Young Sheldon
Following her stint on "Modern Family," Raegan Revord's aspirations of becoming a regular on a television show were on the verge of becoming reality. By 2016, CBS greenlit "Young Sheldon," a sequel that predates the hit series, "Big Bang Theory." Since it was an opportunity for a recurring role, Revord auditioned for Sheldon Cooper's witty sister, Missy Cooper.
According to her 2024 interview with In Creative Company, Revord was immediately drawn to the fictional character as it was an extension of her 9-year-old self. "I always just felt a connection to the role of Missy because we're so similar," she stated. "We're both like, very opinionated, sarcastic, and I feel like I always kind of saw a bit of myself in the character, and the minute I read the pilot I was like, 'Oh my god, like, this just feels like the one.'"
Revord's intuition proved right as her portrayal of Missy Cooper gave her the stamp of approval within the acting industry. Since its premiere in 2017, Revord starred in 141 episodes. Her track record on "Young Sheldon" made the show's demise bittersweet, since it was where she spent most of her childhood. Just a month before its finale in 2024, Revord took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being a part of the "Young Sheldon" cast. "This character, these people, and this show has changed my life ever," she wrote. "Thank you for the most amazing childhood and memories."
Raegan advocates for animals
As an actor, Raegan Revord sustained a healthy work-life balance. While filming "Young Sheldon," Revord continued to engage in other fulfilling hobbies, such as playing the guitar and learning aerial gymnastics. Once Revord found success, she quickly opened her home to several rescue animals. According to a 2019 Facebook post, this has been her dream for quite a while. "'One day, when I'm older, I'm going to own a ton of land so I can rescue a bunch of animals to put on it.' Raegan since the age of 4," her team wrote.
As an advocate for rescue animals, Revord has since started to make her dream a reality. With the help of her mom, she has been a dog mom of 4, two of whom are rescues. When asked about her fascination in a 2021 interview with Girls' Life, Revord doubled down on her aspirations for rescuing animals alongside her love for them. "I love horses, dogs, everything about animals, honestly! They're such happy and lovable creatures," she said. "If you're passionate about animals too, definitely start with your local shelter and see what you can do to volunteer and help." She suggested that even smaller tasks, like donating items, make a difference.
Raegan created a local initiative to help those without homes
Just when her acting career began to take form, Raegan Revord took on an impressive entrepreneurial feat. Following her inclusion in "Young Sheldon," Revord started the organization Homeless Helpers, a foundation dedicated to giving back to the homeless community within Los Angeles.
In an interview with Variety in 2020, Revord spoke about why she started the organization. "I got the idea for Homeless Helpers when my mom and I were driving through Santa Monica, where the homeless population of Los Angeles is extremely prominent," she said. "I was either reading or on my iPad, and I looked out the window. What I saw caused me to burst into tears." As for why she got so emotional, the star continued to explain, "I was so overcome by guilt because I was lucky enough to have a roof over my head, books, and an iPad, while on the other side of the window were people with nothing." Instead of letting that guilt get the best of her, she took action.
As an organization, Homeless Helpers donates 12,000 self-made care packages a year comprised of items like T-shirts and hygiene products. In 2020, Revord and her team sought to donate an extra 3,000 on top of their yearly quota due to the rise of COVID-19. "With coronavirus increasing unemployment and homelessness growing, organizations such as Homeless Helpers, and the many others like it are vital to help make a difference," she stated.
Raegen started her own book club in 2022
Raegan Revord's love for writing blossomed as a child, but it all started with literature. During her interview with The Good Kid Project, Revord told the publication she's an avid reader, stating, "I'm never reading just one book. I'm literally surrounded by them — our house looks like a library." This hobby followed her well into her teenage years. So much so that in 2022, she started her own online book club.
Paired with a website and several social media profiles, Revord's book club, Read with Raegan, is filled with book recommendations and reviews. She also created a YouTube channel where she's interviewed several authors she covered on her website, like Melissa Albert and Brianna Bourne. In a video posted on the book club's TikTok page, Revord stated that she's constantly been asked for book recommendations as she was a known bookworm to the public. As a result, Revord decided to start a book club to have a community of like-minded people to share book recommendations with.
While known figures like Oprah Winfrey had book clubs dedicated to adult readers, Revord decided to cater to a more niche community. "I'd seen that Miss Oprah [Winfrey] was doing a book club and Miss Reese [Witherspoon] was, but I didn't see one for children my age," she said on TikTok. "And I was like, 'I should show what YA [Young Adult] books I'm reading that other kids can read.'"
Raegan has been vocal about mental health struggles
As a child star who's become aware of several issues in the world, ranging from homelessness to rescuing animals, Raegan Revord has used her platform to tackle uncomfortable topics most adults stay away from. This also allowed her to build a sense of vulnerability amongst her fanbase. Though she'd usually keep her personal issues separate from her career, Revord took to social media to unveil some of the challenges she'd been facing as a 14-year-old to help change the narrative on mental health.
On June 2, 2022, Revord wrote a lengthy post on Facebook informing her followers about her struggles with her mental health, stating, "For quite some time now I have struggled with anxiety, social anxiety, and panic attacks." What started as a reaction to learning about disastrous incidents, such as the Sandy Hook tragedy, quickly became a serious health issue for Revord when everyone had to self-isolate due to the pandemic.
As quarantine forced her to withdraw inward, Revord's social anxiety got worse. "Talking to a therapist has really helped me work through these issues and I think it's so important to normalize therapy! Mental health is just as important as our physical health," she wrote. "I still struggle with it on a daily basis, but the more I talk about it the more I'm finding I'm not alone. And neither are you!"
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Raegan got into a car accident in 2023
The year 2023 proved to be turbulent for Raegan Revord, as she was involved in a horrific accident that had lasting effects on her mental health. That January, Revord and her mother were t-boned by a drunk driver while on their way to the set of "Young Sheldon." Luckily, the two didn't sustain severe injuries and seemingly came out the other end unscathed. The accident, however, caused Revord's anxiety to increase anytime she was in a moving vehicle. This trauma response eventually affected her work, as in 2023, Revord found herself filming an episode of "Young Sheldon" inside a car.
Just before its release, Revord took to Instagram to open up about her experience filming the episode "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam." "The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode. ... I had full-blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote.
Alongside her anxiety issues, Revord told People that the reason she chose to speak up was to shine a light on the part of her life that isn't entirely perfect, stating, "I don't want to just show the good aspects of my life ... I wanted to post that and show not everything is rainbows and cupcakes."
Raegan is set to release her first novel in 2025
From the early age of 6, Raegan Revord never shied away from expressing her desire to write. As she became acclimated to being a regular on "Young Sheldon," Revord began to pitch several storylines for her fictional counterpart, Missy Cooper. Though these were seemingly unsuccessful, it didn't deter her from pursuing this passion on a grander scale. In 2022, Revord announced that she was writing her own book. By 2024, Revord took to Instagram to inform her followers that her debut young adult novel "Rules for Fake Girlfriends" will be released in 2025.
The novel tells a story about a young woman by the name of Avery Blackwell who — alongside her friends — goes on a scavenger hunt after finding a photograph left by her late mother. In an exclusive interview with People, Revord expressed how grateful she is to have worked closely with the associate publisher of Wednesday Books, Eileen Rothschild, and called the experience "a dream come true." As for the book itself, Revord appeared enthusiastic about its release. "I am so excited for readers to go on this journey with Avery and her friends," she stated. "Inclusive Stories are more important now than ever and I'm excited to have been given the opportunity to share 'Rules for Fake Girlfriends' with readers."
While Revord has grown a lot over the years, she still clearly has plenty more career adventures ahead.