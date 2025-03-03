13 Major Hair Transformations Celebrities Still Regret

From Christian Bale to Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill, there have been many celebrities who looked drastically different after a role. James Marsters, for one, is completely unrecognizable today if you remember him best from his character Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" between 1997 and 2004. Playing a platinum blonde vampire for seven years definitely left a lasting impression on his fans, but Marsters sports a more natural look today in the form of coiffed gray hair.

Advertisement

It likely serves as a relief for the actor to no longer be under contract, as he had no clue how long he would be required to bleach his hair when he first signed on to play Spike. "They told me repeatedly my hair would fall out, or rather, they were not sure I would have hair by the end," Marsters told The Minnesota Star Tribune in June 2016.

The actor explained that the bleach's instructions advised not to use it more than once every six weeks, but his roots were being touched up weekly while filming. "I agreed to bleaching when I thought I was going to die in five episodes," Marsters noted. "I don't know if I would have agreed to it for seven years." While the role secured the "Angel" star's position as a '90s heartthrob, the health of his hair and scalp paid the price. Marsters added, "It wasn't the most glamorous part of the job."

Advertisement