Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Stirring Up Drama In Ana De Armas & Tom Cruise's Romance

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas dated for less than a year before calling it quits. For de Armas, the truth about their split was that the never-ending barrage of media attention became too much for her. It was "horrible," the "Ballerina" star told Elle in 2022 of the constant questions about her love life. "That's one of the reasons why I left L.A." But it seems like Affleck is having second thoughts about their split. "He wishes he could go back and do it differently, but he can't," a source told the Daily Mail in March 2025, noting that Affleck's hesitation about marriage was another reason for their breakup. "It is too late now, but Ben has much respect for Ana. He hopes she finds what she wants and has a family. He thinks she is an incredible woman."

Tom Cruise might be able to give de Armas what she is looking for in a relationship, that is, if Affleck doesn't get in the way. As much as Affleck insists that he is simply looking for friendship with de Armas, the RadarOnline insider reported that the "Top Gun" star doesn't trust his new flame's ex-boyfriend. "He doesn't want anything, or anyone, messing up what he's got with Ana, and he's not afraid to confront Ben over this," said the source. That might be a hint that things are getting serious with de Armas (even though de Armas is way out of Cruise's league) — are we hearing wedding bells?