The Subtle Sign Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas' Relationship Is Getting Serious

While there are many celebrities who can't stand Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas isn't one of them. The rumored couple is now apparently living together in Vermont, according to journalist Rob Shuter. De Armas sold her loft in New York City's SoHo neighborhood for a cool $3.5 million and left the city that never sleeps for the Green Mountain State. "She gave up SoHo for seclusion," a source spilled to Shuter. "[De Armas and Cruise] wanted privacy, peace ... and each other."

The "Knives Out" actress bought a rural Vermont mansion back in 2023 for a whopping $7 million. Per Page Six, the abode boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Nearly a year after buying her Vermont home, de Armas explained why she wanted to buy property somewhere that was so remote. "I found a home where I really feel off the grid," she told E! News. "I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there." Clearly, that includes Cruise, who's been linked to the "Ballerina" star since February 2025. Moving in together is a big step in a relationship, especially a celebrity one, so their connection seems stronger than a simple fling.

While Cruise is no slouch, photos show that de Armas is so out of the "Top Gun" star's league. She looked absolutely stunning and classy at the premiere of her movie, "Eden," and Cruise simply pales in comparison.