The Subtle Sign Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas' Relationship Is Getting Serious
While there are many celebrities who can't stand Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas isn't one of them. The rumored couple is now apparently living together in Vermont, according to journalist Rob Shuter. De Armas sold her loft in New York City's SoHo neighborhood for a cool $3.5 million and left the city that never sleeps for the Green Mountain State. "She gave up SoHo for seclusion," a source spilled to Shuter. "[De Armas and Cruise] wanted privacy, peace ... and each other."
The "Knives Out" actress bought a rural Vermont mansion back in 2023 for a whopping $7 million. Per Page Six, the abode boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Nearly a year after buying her Vermont home, de Armas explained why she wanted to buy property somewhere that was so remote. "I found a home where I really feel off the grid," she told E! News. "I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there." Clearly, that includes Cruise, who's been linked to the "Ballerina" star since February 2025. Moving in together is a big step in a relationship, especially a celebrity one, so their connection seems stronger than a simple fling.
While Cruise is no slouch, photos show that de Armas is so out of the "Top Gun" star's league. She looked absolutely stunning and classy at the premiere of her movie, "Eden," and Cruise simply pales in comparison.
Despite living together, Ana de Armas better not forget Tom Cruise's strict rule
Tom Cruise is no stranger to having his love life put on display, first with his marriage to Nicole Kidman, then with his marriage to Katie Holmes. It makes sense that he would want to reside in a private space with his new rumored squeeze to avoid any unwanted attention. Part of those prying eyes could be because Cruise and Ana de Armas have a massive age gap.
The "Mission: Impossible" star was born in 1962, while the "Blonde" actress greeted the world in 1988. This makes them 26 years apart. While not the largest age difference between celebrity couples — or political couples, for that matter — they are still from different eras. Cruise is a Baby Boomer, while de Armas is a Millennial, meaning they are two generations apart. Awkward.
But if de Armas isn't turned off by the age gap, she may eventually see a red flag with Cruise's alleged strange rule in their relationship. According to a source at RadarOnline, de Armas can never, ever bring up Cruise's youngest child, Suri. "That topic is completely forbidden." The insider also dished that Cruise wants to have a baby with de Armas to "make up for his failure with Suri." Basically, it sounds like he wants to redo his third child, since father and daughter have been estranged for years.