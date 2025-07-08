Pics That Prove Tom Cruise's Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armas Is So Out Of His League

One of the more surprising romance rumors swirling around Hollywood is the supposed burgeoning relationship between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas. The "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" star was first linked with the "Ballerina" star in February 2025, when they were seen sharing a Valentine's Day dinner in London, in photos published by The Daily Mail. This was the first of several outings the pair shared, notably on significant dates. Apart from their Valentine's Day meal, Cruise was also spotted hanging out with de Armas on her birthday in April.

Speculation has gone wild as the pair have spent more time together. A source told People in February that their first dinner was an entirely professional meeting with no romantic implications (and the outlet also reported that the meal took place the day before Valentine's). However, in June, another unnamed source told RadarOnline that the pair are dating and that Cruise has one very strange rule in place that he expects de Armas to follow: she's can't talk about Cruise's daughter, Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

While the weird rules and unconfirmed nature of their supposed romance is all speculative, the massive age gap between the stars is not. De Armas is 26 years younger than Cruise, and it's not exactly hard to tell. While Cruise is certainly fit and healthy, especially for his age, de Armas is one of the most gorgeous, effortlessly elegant actors to grace ever movie screens, and every time she poses for a photo she definitively proves that she's totally out of Cruise's league, regardless of his A-list movie star fame.