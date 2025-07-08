Pics That Prove Tom Cruise's Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armas Is So Out Of His League
One of the more surprising romance rumors swirling around Hollywood is the supposed burgeoning relationship between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas. The "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" star was first linked with the "Ballerina" star in February 2025, when they were seen sharing a Valentine's Day dinner in London, in photos published by The Daily Mail. This was the first of several outings the pair shared, notably on significant dates. Apart from their Valentine's Day meal, Cruise was also spotted hanging out with de Armas on her birthday in April.
Speculation has gone wild as the pair have spent more time together. A source told People in February that their first dinner was an entirely professional meeting with no romantic implications (and the outlet also reported that the meal took place the day before Valentine's). However, in June, another unnamed source told RadarOnline that the pair are dating and that Cruise has one very strange rule in place that he expects de Armas to follow: she's can't talk about Cruise's daughter, Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.
While the weird rules and unconfirmed nature of their supposed romance is all speculative, the massive age gap between the stars is not. De Armas is 26 years younger than Cruise, and it's not exactly hard to tell. While Cruise is certainly fit and healthy, especially for his age, de Armas is one of the most gorgeous, effortlessly elegant actors to grace ever movie screens, and every time she poses for a photo she definitively proves that she's totally out of Cruise's league, regardless of his A-list movie star fame.
Ana de Armas looks angelic at 'Eden' premiere
When it came time to premiere her drama thriller "Eden" at the Toronto International Film Festival, Ana de Armas pulled out all the stops with her jaw-dropping red carpet look. The actor stunned in a body-hugging pink ensemble, featuring a semi-sheer skirt, that showed off her flawless legs. She paired the outfit with an ornate silver choker with a dark red jewel and a matching ring, which she showed off in closer detail on Instagram, saying "It was love at first sight" when it came to the sparkling jewelry.
Ana de Armas proves she's a gorgeous puppy owner
It's no secret that Ana de Armas loves her fur babies like no other. One of her precious pooches, Elvis, even got a role in her Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," and she's frequently shown love to both her pups on social media. Back in May 2025, she took to Instagram to commemorate her dog Salsa's fifth birthday with this stunning, candid snapshot that simply radiates warmth and compassion — and once again proves that de Armas doesn't need glam make-up to be absolutely stunning. She's even brought her dogs along for outings with her rumored beau, like when People shared exclusive snapshots of her bringing Elvis and Salsa to London with Tom Cruise back in April.
Ana de Armas brings classic Hollywood elegance to the Oscars
Ana de Armas was nominated for her first Oscar (and thus far only, although likely not her last) in 2023, for her performance in "Blonde." The celebrated actor brought an old school classiness to the annual affair in a shockingly beautiful beaded Louis Vuitton gown. According to Grazia, the finished product was made over 1,000 hours. The dress's silhouette was a gorgeous tribute to Marilyn Monroe, whom de Armas portrayed in the film. Notably, Tom Cruise was also nominated for an Oscar in 2023, when "Top Gun: Maverick" (a film he starred in and produced) was nominated for Best Picture.
Ana de Armas gives off Jessica Rabbit vibes in red
Very few people in history have been able to pull off the kind of sultry, seductive charm of Jessica Rabbit. However, Ana de Armas certainly managed to evoke the iconic animated femme fatale in this jaw-dropping, low-cut crimson Versace gown that would have made Roger Rabbit's eyes pop right out of his head. The stunning scarlet number also featured a thigh-high slit that allowed de Armas to flaunt her flawless legs. De Armas rocked the striking look at a red carpet event in Milan, Italy, in February 2019.
Ana de Armas shines brighter than the sun
Sometimes, it doesn't take a million-dollar dress, diamond-encrusted jewels, or expertly applied make-up to really glow. Sometimes, all it takes is a smile — and being one of the most naturally beautiful people in the world doesn't hurt. Ana de Armas proved this to be true in a sunny snapshot she shared to Instagram while in Madrid, Spain, in February 2020. In the photo, de Armas is backlit by the blazing sun, which even halos her head with a lens flare. Usually, when taking a photo with the sun behind you, your face would be obscured in shadow. However, de Armas seems to emit her own radiant glow that outshines the sun itself.
Ana de Armas sparkles in mermaid scales
Like the mythical creatures known as mermaids, Ana de Armas is equally beautiful and alluring. This was especially true when she looked particularly majestic in a silvery gown that featured a pattern reminiscent of the scales of a mermaid's tale. De Armas sparkled and shimmered like a mystical being in the flashes of the cameras as she wore the striking number on the carpet at the world premiere of her action epic "Ballerina" in London, England, in May 2025.
Ana de Armas brings a smokey, sultry style to the Oscars
In February 2025, Ana de Armas returned to the Oscars with a vengeance, rocking a fitted, floor-length black Louis Vuitton gown that looked drop dead gorgeous. The stunning dress featured a sparkling halter neckline, made of lace and seemingly embroidered with jewels, that accentuated her toned shoulders and arms and elevated her look to a whole new level of classiness. De Armas also changed things up with her make-up, courtesy of Estée Lauder, by going for a darker, smokey palette, giving sort of a 1920s art deco vibe. Melanie Inglessis, the MUA behind the look, told Hello!, "For Ana's Academy Award makeup look, we wanted her to have a statuesque allure — chic, sophisticated and timeless."
The Bond girl knows how to rock a LBD
Being one of the many femme fatales in the "James Bond" franchise is an honor reserved for some of pop culture's most celebrated and beautiful talents. Ana de Armas proved definitively just how much she deserves a place in the pantheon of Bond girls when she rocked a mind-blowingly beautiful, custom-made little black dress from Louis Vuitton. De Armas brought a retro, sultry vibe to the London premiere of "No Time to Die" in September 2021 with this epic look, which also served as a tribute to the Bond girls of the past.
Ana de Armas even knows how to make a tux look flawless
For Ana de Armas, "Knives Out" was something of a true breakout role. It was an iconic and acclaimed role that de Armas almost turned down at first, which would have kept the world from seeing her wonderful performance as Marta Cabrera, and from seeing how amazing she looks even in a tux. De Armas stunned in a Alexandre Vauthier tuxedo at the film's European premiere in London in September 2019. The stylishy androgeonous tux featured a retro ruffled blouse as well as comically large lapels and a pop of color with a pink carnation — all of which felt like a brilliant tribute to the retro-styled murder mystery itself.