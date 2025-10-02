Emma Stone Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Mind-Boggling Face Transformation

It's no secret that plastic surgery and the changing faces that leave celebs unrecognizable are all over Hollywood. If a major part of your professional appeal depends on your physical appearance, the occasional nip here and a tuck there aren't out of the ordinary — and that appears to be the case even for Oscar-winning actresses in their 30s. Or at least that's what the online chatter would have us believe about Emma Stone, who's undergone quite the stunning transformation since she was born in 1988. She practically broke the Internet when she revealed her new face at the premiere of her film "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. Stone has not publicly confirmed if she has, indeed, gone under the knife, instead reportedly crediting her look to her skincare routine. But some fans and professionals believe otherwise.

London-based cosmetic doctor Johnny Betteridge offered his detailed analysis of Stone's facial transformation on Instagram. As he put it, "The changes suggest a gentle lift and added definition, possibly achieved through well executed techniques such as a surgical brow lift, blepharoplasty, or even an endoscopic facelift." However, he made sure to add the disclaimer, "This is all purely speculative and based on visual observation. Only Emma knows for sure."

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir had a similar take on TikTok, as he noticed that Stone's eyebrows appeared to be lifted a bit, and there was "more space between her brows and her upper eyelashes." He also speculated that she may have had an upper eyelid blepharoplasty. For fans, however, Stone's fresh face signaled something more troublesome.