Emma Stone Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Mind-Boggling Face Transformation
It's no secret that plastic surgery and the changing faces that leave celebs unrecognizable are all over Hollywood. If a major part of your professional appeal depends on your physical appearance, the occasional nip here and a tuck there aren't out of the ordinary — and that appears to be the case even for Oscar-winning actresses in their 30s. Or at least that's what the online chatter would have us believe about Emma Stone, who's undergone quite the stunning transformation since she was born in 1988. She practically broke the Internet when she revealed her new face at the premiere of her film "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. Stone has not publicly confirmed if she has, indeed, gone under the knife, instead reportedly crediting her look to her skincare routine. But some fans and professionals believe otherwise.
London-based cosmetic doctor Johnny Betteridge offered his detailed analysis of Stone's facial transformation on Instagram. As he put it, "The changes suggest a gentle lift and added definition, possibly achieved through well executed techniques such as a surgical brow lift, blepharoplasty, or even an endoscopic facelift." However, he made sure to add the disclaimer, "This is all purely speculative and based on visual observation. Only Emma knows for sure."
Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir had a similar take on TikTok, as he noticed that Stone's eyebrows appeared to be lifted a bit, and there was "more space between her brows and her upper eyelashes." He also speculated that she may have had an upper eyelid blepharoplasty. For fans, however, Stone's fresh face signaled something more troublesome.
Emma Stone's transformation raises issues about cosmetic surgery at a young age
Emma Stone's transformation also, of course, brings up an uncomfortable question: What does it say about our society if a mid-30-something feels the need to turn to cosmetic surgery (if that is in fact what she did)? TikTok user bravo.lemon8 dug into the discourse to try to figure that out. Don't be fooled by the silly lemon face filter, as this person makes some valid points, such as wondering if this decision was based on feedback from producers or a desire to avoid older roles, like mothers and grandmothers. Meanwhile, male actors are able to play incredible roles well into their 70s, they added. Others wondered about the effectiveness of these cosmetic changes, with one commenter noting, "They don't look younger they just look different."
@bravo.lemon8
No one needs to get a facelift at 36. Women in Hollywood shouldn't feel like they need to undergo major surgery when men are called silver foxes for having deep lines and gray hair. #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #fypシ #popculture #popculturenews #celebritynews #emmastone #plasticsurgery #facelift
Despite the hard questions, the criticism was generally focused on the culture at large, rather than Stone herself (or any individual actress). Dr. Ramtin Kassir wondered in his TikTok if "she really need[ed] to do anything," while also noting it's ultimately her choice. Meanwhile, bravo.lemon8 made sure to emphasize, "Not everyone's attacking looks, not everyone's attacking plastic surgery." And others were eager to voice their enthusiasm, with positive critics declaring her new look "really good," "amazing," and "absolutely gorgeous." We can still only speculate about how Stone feels about this whole discourse. But with two Oscar wins already under her belt and more awards buzz seemingly every year, we imagine she's doing okay (even if her red carpet looks have sometimes missed the mark).