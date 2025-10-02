The Most Inappropriate Outfits Princess Margaret Ever Wore

The British royal family is full of strict protocols, and Princess Margaret knew it. As the daughter of King George VI and younger sister to Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret spent most of her life immersed in all the trappings of royalty. In a way, this could all seem very glamorous. After all, Margaret was invited to all the wildest parties — which were, of course, attended by the brightest celebrities — and wore the most glittering jewelry. However, the flip side of the coin was that Margaret was expected to follow a strict royal dress code that encouraged her to sport pantyhose and prohibited her from wearing colorful nail polish.

If you think that this doesn't sound like a lot of fun, know that Margaret would have likely agreed. Over the years, the princess rallied against the restrictions placed on her royal wardrobe — so much so that she arguably pushed the bounds of fashion itself. Although these efforts ultimately made Margaret a style icon, they also caused quite a bit of scandal, both in her day and, retrospectively, in ours. From a pantomime costume that appropriated Middle Eastern cultures to a seminude outfit to a shabby getup that reflected poorly on the crown, these are Princess Margaret's most inappropriate outfits of all time.