Royal Outfits That Showed Too Much Leg

It's true that royal style has evolved over the years, moving along with the times to include (and even start) of-the-moment trends. What members of royal families across the globe wear now is significantly different than the previous generations, but there's one rule that's largely stayed true: outfits should always be modest.

It's simply not the done thing to have a royal show too much flesh, whether that's a plunging neckline or a short skirt. However, there have been many times when royal women (and in some cases, royal men) have thrown caution to the wind and worn something that shows a little more leg than is strictly appropriate.

From Princess Diana's incredible '90s show-stopping outfits to the jaw-dropping style choices of Lady Amelia Windsor, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence out there that shows royals aren't afraid to demurely showcase their toned pins when they get the chance. Queen Elizabeth II was even known to flash a little leg in her younger years, though we doubt she'd approve of Lady Amelia's risqué looks if she were still here to see them. Let's take a look at some of the most notable royal leg-baring moments caught on camera.