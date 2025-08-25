Royal Outfits That Showed Too Much Leg
It's true that royal style has evolved over the years, moving along with the times to include (and even start) of-the-moment trends. What members of royal families across the globe wear now is significantly different than the previous generations, but there's one rule that's largely stayed true: outfits should always be modest.
It's simply not the done thing to have a royal show too much flesh, whether that's a plunging neckline or a short skirt. However, there have been many times when royal women (and in some cases, royal men) have thrown caution to the wind and worn something that shows a little more leg than is strictly appropriate.
From Princess Diana's incredible '90s show-stopping outfits to the jaw-dropping style choices of Lady Amelia Windsor, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence out there that shows royals aren't afraid to demurely showcase their toned pins when they get the chance. Queen Elizabeth II was even known to flash a little leg in her younger years, though we doubt she'd approve of Lady Amelia's risqué looks if she were still here to see them. Let's take a look at some of the most notable royal leg-baring moments caught on camera.
Princess Diana's revenge dress has become legendary
When Princess Diana stepped out in June 1994 to attend the Serpentine Gallery's summer party, she wore a dress that would go down in fashion history. The same night that Diana stepped out, her husband, then-Prince Charles, admitted to infidelity in a televised interview. Diana's choice of outfit was an off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging, and surprisingly short Christina Stambolian black dress that redefined royal fashion. The look was so breathtaking, and Diana looked so incredible that it was quickly dubbed the "Revenge Dress." It's not hard to see why.
Princess Catherine had a risqué moment at a movie premiere
We know that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has royal fashion down to a fine art. She's always primped, polished, and wearing the sleekest outfits. In 2016, Catherine wore a stunning floor-length white gown by Self-Portrait to the premiere of the British movie "A Street Cat Named Bob." With long sleeves and a high collar, the dress might look all business at first glance, but it was wonderfully balanced out by a thigh-high split — something rather unusual for a royal in Catherine's position. Every time a breeze flew past, Catherine came dangerously close to revealing a little too much.
Princess Catherine's polka dot dress turned heads
Princess Catherine's style has changed through the years, and she's come a long way since her early days in the public eye. By 2019, Catherine was eight years into her official duties as a married royal — and firmly in her style-queen era. She looked the picture of elegance at the D-Day celebrations that year, wearing a navy and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. We aren't used to seeing this much leg on display on days like this, but Catherine didn't seem to mind. Interestingly, it's the same dress she wore in 2018 to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Meghan Markle had a 'Lady in Red' moment
There's no doubt that Meghan Markle's wardrobe changed after leaving the royal family. When she was in the thick of it after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan tended to opt for subtle shades that didn't compete with Queen Elizabeth II. In 2021, Meghan and Harry attended the Salute to Freedom Gala decked out to the nines. The duchess wore an incredibly striking red gown by Carolina Herrera, which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split that showed off her toned legs and matching red pumps. Meghan, the wallflower, was long gone with this look.
Zara Tindall hedged her bets with this gown at Ascot
When it comes to being a royal, Zara Tindall has always marched to the beat of her own drum. She and her brother, Peter Phillips, don't have royal titles (a decision purposely made by their mother, Princess Anne), so they have a bit more freedom than their other relatives. Zara often used this to her advantage, especially when it came to fashion. Her 2000s style was undeniably interesting, and in 2003, included this one-shoulder, bold floral gown with a split that rose right up to her derrière. One can't help but wonder what Queen Elizabeth II thought of the gown.
Sarah, Duchess of York, has never been afraid of a little leg
Sarah, Duchess of York, may have divorced Prince Andrew many years ago, but she's never quite left the royal fold. For Royal Ascot in 2025, Sarah wore a navy blue dress that displayed her fair skin and svelte legs. She opted to pair the look with a low pump (probably best for walking on all of that grass) and a matching fascinator. Fergie cut a dramatic figure, especially when walking alongside her daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was notably covered up in a gingham pastel pink number.
Princess Charlene of Monaco had a red carpet flash
Grace Kelly's grandchildren grew up to be gorgeous, thanks in part to the late movie star's incredible genetics — but also to that of Princess Charlene of Monaco. Charlene married Kelly's son, Prince Albert, and is doing her best to make sure that Kelly's glamorous legacy is protected. Charlene always looks immaculate at events, and isn't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to what's expected of someone in her position. In 2019, she wore a pure white gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split to the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival. Amazingly, there weren't any wardrobe mishaps.
Meghan Markle let her LBD do the talking
Just because Meghan Markle isn't a working royal anymore doesn't mean that she hung up her glam attire forever. In December 2024, Meghan walked the red carpet at the Paley Honors Gala wearing a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. The ultimate little black dress showcased Meghan's flawless skin and endless legs, which she topped off with simple black pumps. It was a simple, but undeniably classic, look.
Princess Eugenie wore a short retro dress to her cousin's wedding
The best-dressed list at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018 was long. Celebrities and royals were out in force, including Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, who wowed in a retro dress by Gainsbourg. The '60s style ensemble was short for a royal outfit, coming in at mid-thigh. The dress itself was relatively simple, letting Eugenie's legs and careful choice of accessories (a pillbox hat and Valentino pumps) do the talking.
Lady Amelia Windsor's 2017 gown raised eyebrows
When it comes to royal glow-ups, the stunning transformation of Lady Amelia Windsor takes the cake. Amelia is the daughter of George Windsor, the Earl of St. Andrews, and a professional model signed to the renowned agency Storm Management. She's used to walking the runway, and her fashion is as far away from the royal norm as it possibly could be. In 2017, she wore a sheer Dior gown to The Fashion Awards, with only a small black underskirt protecting her modesty.
Queen Camilla flashed her pins when she sat down at a Commonwealth event
Queen Camilla has been married to King Charles III since 2005, so she's been to more royal events than you can shake a stick at. In 2015, she accompanied her husband and other members of the royal family to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Valletta. At first glance, Camilla's outfit was demure and traditional, with a knee-length skirt and matching coat. However, when Camilla took her seat, the dress rode up to reveal much more of Camilla's pins than would usually be deemed appropriate.
Princess Catherine's legs stole the show in 2014
In 2014, Catherine, Princess of Wales, decided to make a fashion statement in a short, pale-blue Jenny Packham dress when she attended the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in London. The draping of the dress was supposed to fall across Catherine's legs, showing just a hint of her slender frame. However, when the breeze caught hold of it, the dress opened up to reveal more leg than the princess had bargained for. Catherine kept her accessories down to a minimum, with peep-toe pumps and a small pink clutch.
Princess Diana's athleisure looks changed the game
There are so many different Princess Diana looks that truly made an impact on '90s fashion, but her penchant for athleisure has to be at the top. Diana was photographed wearing cycling shorts, oversized jumpers, and chunky trainers on more than one occasion in the last few years of her life. It's not a look that we often see royals rock, especially with so much leg on display. Senior royals usually ensure they are suitably attired at all times.
Zara Tindall flashed her pins in a floaty dress
There's no doubt that Zara Tindall's style transformation has been stunning to watch over the years. Her 2000s outfits were a little more adventurous for a royal, but in more recent years, Zara seems to be taking a leaf out of Princess Catherine's book with demure outfits that flash her enviably toned pins. In 2022, Zara stepped out at Royal Ascot wearing a beautiful button-down pale pink midi dress that fluttered in the breeze, paired with a bright green hat and pink pumps.
Lady Sophie Windsor brought the sunshine in 2023
Lady Sophie Windsor is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, and is well-known to Brits as she starred in the hit offbeat comedy, "Peep Show." Since she isn't a senior royal, Sophie can get a little more playful with her fashion sense. In 2023, she accompanied her husband to the V&A Summer Party wearing a bright yellow romper that drew the eye down to her tanned legs. Sophie capped off the look with a pair of clear pumps. If there was a description for this look, it would simply be, "sunshine personified."
Lady Amelia Windsor's Wimbledon look was anything but royal
Is there anything better than Wimbledon fashion? Every year, the tennis competition draws in crowds from near and far, including the British royal family. In 2025, Lady Amelia Windsor wore a suitably leggy gingham mini-dress to watch the balls fly on Centre Court. The petite royal paired the look with simple shoes, an of-the-moment bob haircut, and a dainty white purse. The outfit (and her tan) screamed summer living in the city.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece put her pins front row
It's not just members of the British royal family who like to get leggy with it. In 2024, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece (second from the right) appeared alongside fashion icons Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne at the Gucci Autumn/Winter show at Milan's fashion week. Maria-Olympia and all of her front-row chums seemed to have one glaring similarity: their taste in clothes and their jaw-dropping pins. The royal topped her endless legs off with a pair of burgundy sling-backs from the designer, as did several of her pals.
Meghan Markle wore tailored shorts in 2023
Tailored shorts were once all the rage in the noughties. Back then, you could spot them almost anywhere, whether it was at work or at the club on the weekend. These days, we don't see them as much, but in 2023, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reminded us that it can be an incredibly versatile fashion choice. The royal appeared alongside her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games, where she put on a leggy display in cream shorts by Staud. The mom-of-two paired the look with a casual blazer from J.Crew and classic Chanel flats.
Princess Catherine wore a leggy look to her graduation
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been a senior royal figure for so long now it's almost different to remember a time when that wasn't so. However, in 2005, Catherine was simply Kate Middleton, Prince William's university girlfriend. The future wife of the first-in-line to the throne hadn't been schooled in royal fashion yet when she attended her graduation, and opted for a notably slinky and tight-fitting, black short skirt with black sheer tights and black pumps. Can you imagine Catherine rocking a look this business-vampy today?
Princess Eugenie wore casual shorts in 2014
One of the perks of being a royal is that you get to travel more than your average Joe. In 2014, Princess Eugenie was photographed out and about in New York City. Eugenie opted for a pretty casual look, sporting a dark navy-blue jacket over a gray sweater and, most importantly, a pair of shorts. While Prince Andrew's daughter may have tried to offset the thigh-baring shorts with dark blue tights, it was an unusually leggy outfit that made Eugenie blend in with the locals.
King Charles III loves to wear a kilt
We couldn't possibly leave King Charles III's love of kilts out of this discussion. Charles has been spotted wearing the traditional Scottish skirt many times over the years. There's no denying that the king, who values his close ties to Scotland, loves an excuse to wear one. Even so, we never get fully used to seeing Charles bear his knees. In 2024, he attended the Braemar Gathering wearing a blue and brown number with red socks, putting his knees center stage. Was it inappropriate? No, but it's still a sight to behold.
Princess Diana's bikini moment was seen around the world
It's no secret that the thirst for photos of Princess Diana was insatiable during the '90s. Everywhere Diana went, there was a photographer waiting, ready to sell the money shots to the press. In 1993, Diana vacationed in Nevis, where she donned a bright orange halter-neck bikini to take a dip in the sea. It's not every day we see royals in such revealing garments, but Diana didn't let the threat of publication stop her from living her best life.
Zara Tindall's legs were on display during a church service in 2000
Whether this ensemble was a fashion hit or a fashion miss is something only style experts of the noughties know. Zara Tindall was 18 years old when she attended the traditional royal family Easter service at Windsor Castle alongside her relatives. The pastel pink jacket-and-skirt combo was very of-the-moment, but the length of the skirt may have made Queen Elizabeth II's eyes water, especially on such a momentous religious holiday.
Princess Diana's phenomenal white moment showed more than legs
Princess Catherine's style may have our hearts these days, but back in the '90s, Princess Diana wasn't just the People's Princess — she was the Queen of Fashion. Diana broke boundaries when it came to what was deemed "proper" royal attire. In 1995, Princess Diana wore a knockout white Versace dress with a low neckline to a charity event. The length of the outfit showed off her tanned legs perfectly and was easily one of her best looks. This is Diana at her best: supporting a good cause while ripping up the royal fashion rulebook in one fell swoop.
Queen Elizabeth's pink moment bared more than usual
Believe it or not, Queen Elizabeth II wasn't adverse to showing a little more of herself on special occasions. We may have become used to seeing her in prim and proper two-piece skirt suits in her later years, but when Elizabeth greeted President Richard Nixon in 1969, the monarch wore a bright pink A-line dress with a hem reaching just above the knee — a rather risqué look for the usually modest royal. This is a great example of '60s formal dressing that is undeniably canon.