Tragic Details Of The Brady Bunch Cast

Maureen McCormick played Marcia Brady, the eldest daughter on "The Brady Bunch." Marcia was pretty, popular, and had a squeaky-clean reputation, but McCormick's real life was far less wholesome than the character she portrayed. After "The Brady Bunch" wrapped in 1974, McCormick began to spiral, developing a serious problem with substance misuse that got so bad it interfered with her professional commitments. She wrote about her experiences in her 2008 memoir, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice," confessing, "If there was coke, I had to stay up and do every last flake even if it meant going without sleep for days." "Nothing else mattered," McCormick wrote (via Daily Mail).

According to McCormick, her addiction made her reckless and self-destructive, even resulting in several unwanted pregnancies. "I was 18, 19 and 20 when I had each abortion," the actor revealed, adding, "It shows what drugs did to me and how far I went." McCormick missed out on potential roles as well, including an opportunity to appear in Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," as she met with industry professionals while under the influence or without having slept. It wasn't until McCormick's parents intervened that she was able to begin her road to recovery. "My mom and dad, they almost turned me into the cops," she shared with Us Weekly in 2018.

With the help of her family and her husband, Michael Cummings, McCormick was able to kick her habit, and in 2025 she celebrated over 40 years of sobriety. "It's not easy in the beginning at all, but it gets better every day," the actor said. "I feel incredibly lucky that I found sobriety."