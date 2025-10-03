What We Know About Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika's Career Before She Took Over Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while debating a student at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. His wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children were not present at the event; however, Kirk has now rocketed to national prominence in the wake of Charlie's tragic death. In the aftermath of her husband's passing, Kirk has been promoted to CEO of Charlie's foundation, Turning Point USA. However, this is not her first business venture.

Like her husband, Kirk hosts a podcast. "Midweek Rise Up" posts two shows a week with a focus on the Bible and her take on how to live a Christian life. She also helped launch the Christian clothing brand PROCLAIM Streetwear in 2018, and two years prior she started BIBLEin365, which helps guide people through reading the entire Bible in a year. And even before that, Kirk helped launch a nonprofit in her home state of Arizona called Everyday Heroes Like You, and she's still listed as the CEO of the organization online.

On her LinkedIn page, which is under her maiden name of Frantzve, she's also described as being a "licensed real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in NYC, an agency-represented model, and casting director for various TV networks." And while not necessarily a job per se, Kirk was Miss Arizona in 2012 for the Miss USA pageant (that's the same, at times, controversial pageant that Donald Trump owned).