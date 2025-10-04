Tom Brady's Messiest Career Scandal Damaged His Relationship With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

According to Radar Online, Tom Brady's football struggles bled into his family life, which forced his then-wife Gisele Bündchen to take drastic action. The two ended up in couples therapy with a big point of contention being how he treated their children after a long day of work. As an insider spilled to Radar, "When Tom's had a busy day of training, he'll come home and pass out on the couch. There's a lack of effort, for sure, but what annoys Gisele more is when Tom yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient."

It wasn't as if Deflategate was the source of all their problems, but it was reportedly the turning point that made Bündchen take action. Brady eventually agreed to therapy despite his initial reluctance, but it sounds like the sessions worked out surprisingly in his favor. As another of Radar's sources explained, "The truth is, his career was on the line, and his wife was sneaking around Paris in a burqa getting plastic surgery. The therapist noted that both of them tend to put Gisele's needs over his."

Following Deflategate and the therapy sessions, Brady's football career got back on track, with three more Super Bowl wins in the years to come, bringing his career total to seven. But he and Bündchen never overcame their issues enough to stick it out for the long term. Since their divorce, Brady has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk, although that relationship eventually ran its course. As for Bündchen, since 2023, she has been dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a son in 2025 — a development that had a lot of observers saying the same thing.