Jeff Bezos Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With Facial Hair

Dominating the summer 2025 headlines wasn't enough for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his new wife, former journalist Lauren Sánchez. They two subsequently made the rounds at New York Fashion Week and caused quite the stir over some surprising sartorial choices. During the EE72 Magazine launch party on September 12 at New York City's The Cut restaurant, Sánchez opted for a silvery, mini slip dress, a chocolate brown leather jacket, and perspex heels. She kept the silvery theme going with hoop earrings and a charm necklace. But who was that stubble-sporting fellow she was holding hands with? It couldn't be her husband, could it? After all, he's famously one of the baldest and most clean-shaven billionaires in the world!

Believe it or not, Bezos did indeed decide to let the first hints of a beard emerge. Maybe he was trying out a subtle silver fox look to color-coordinate with his wife. But Sánchez's changing attire did not seemingly impact his shaving habits. The day before the aforementioned launch party, the couple attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner. They went full formal for that occasion, with Sánchez in a golden Schiaparelli gown and Bezos in a classic tuxedo. And once again, he forgot his razor. We would wonder if this is the early stages of a midlife crisis but considering all the rockets he's been launching with his space venture, Blue Origin, he's probably already well beyond that point.