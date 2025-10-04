Jeff Bezos Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With Facial Hair
Dominating the summer 2025 headlines wasn't enough for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his new wife, former journalist Lauren Sánchez. They two subsequently made the rounds at New York Fashion Week and caused quite the stir over some surprising sartorial choices. During the EE72 Magazine launch party on September 12 at New York City's The Cut restaurant, Sánchez opted for a silvery, mini slip dress, a chocolate brown leather jacket, and perspex heels. She kept the silvery theme going with hoop earrings and a charm necklace. But who was that stubble-sporting fellow she was holding hands with? It couldn't be her husband, could it? After all, he's famously one of the baldest and most clean-shaven billionaires in the world!
Believe it or not, Bezos did indeed decide to let the first hints of a beard emerge. Maybe he was trying out a subtle silver fox look to color-coordinate with his wife. But Sánchez's changing attire did not seemingly impact his shaving habits. The day before the aforementioned launch party, the couple attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner. They went full formal for that occasion, with Sánchez in a golden Schiaparelli gown and Bezos in a classic tuxedo. And once again, he forgot his razor. We would wonder if this is the early stages of a midlife crisis but considering all the rockets he's been launching with his space venture, Blue Origin, he's probably already well beyond that point.
Jeff Bezos' stubble is just the latest chapter in his hair evolution
While Jeff Bezos might be notorious for his smooth complexion, he wasn't always completely hairless during his days as a public figure. Back around the turn of the 21st century, when Amazon was just a giant bookstore as opposed to a giant everything store, the CEO laid out his vision on the likes of "60 Minutes," CNBC, and the BBC. He even sparred a bit with Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show." His hairline had already begun to retreat back then but not completely. Maybe he should have started completely shaving even earlier. A throwback photo of a younger Bezos during this in-between time made its way to Reddit, where a tough love-offering commenter observed, "That's the style of a man who's in denial about going bald." Another way to put it: these decades-old videos and photos of Bezos prove balder might just be better.
As for Stubble Era Bezos, the style looks clean and tight for now, but there are definitely some pitfalls he'll have to keep in mind. He surely doesn't want to repeat the same mistake he made right before his marriage, when he ended up with an unfortunate bald tan line where his remaining hair used to be. We shudder to think what the stubble version of that would be. For now, though, Bezos seems to have threaded the needle just enough, as it's generally better to be unrecognizable than to go viral for the same old snafus.