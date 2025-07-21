Jeff Bezos Is Unrecognizable In Decades-Old Video That Proves Bald Might Actually Be Better
While perhaps not as flamboyant as real estate mogul-turned-politician Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos has joined the celebrity billionaires whose lives we know more about than we probably would have preferred. The Amazon founder entered the billionaire ranks in 1998 and was even named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 1999, but it wasn't until Bezos announced his multibillion-dollar divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, and controversial romance with his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in 2019 that he became a tabloid favorite. Lately, Bezos has been known for his buff arms, tight-fitting shirts, and, of course, his bald head. But while Bezos' shaved head has become just as iconic as Steve Jobs' black turtleneck and Bill Gates' glasses and sweater, it wasn't always his go-to hairstyle.
Before he fully embraced the bald look, Bezos used to grow out his hair, but it wasn't nearly as flattering. As seen in a 2001 clip shared on Instagram, Bezos had thick, dark brown hair around the sides of his scalp but sported significant hair loss on the top, resulting in an unfortunate U-shaped hairline that made him look much older than his 37 years at the time. His hair loss continued to worsen over the next several years, and by 2007, his hairline had receded completely into the back of his head. Perhaps that was why the following year, he underwent a major transformation and began shaving off his hair, which was definitely a step up from his old look.
Bezos went back to his roots in 2025
While going completely bald did indeed improve Jeff Bezos' appearance, it has also had its drawbacks. One major disadvantage was captured by photographers in June 2025 when the billionaire stepped out with Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Italy, just days before their wedding. Photos showed Bezos sporting a terrible tan line along where his hairline used to be, with the top, sides, and back of his head looking significantly paler.
Perhaps that was part of the reason why Bezos felt it was time to ditch the shaved look and let his hair grow out again. In what appeared to be a revival of his 2000s style, he was seen with hair on the sides and back of his scalp while he was in Idaho with Sánchez Bezos in July 2025 (pictured above). However, unlike in 2001, the now-64-year-old Bezos' hair was gray instead of dark brown, and he was completely bald on the top of his head rather than just thinning. SpexHair's Spencer Stevenson told the Daily Mail that the Amazon founder's male pattern baldness is "most likely a Norwood 7, which is the most severe classification on the hair loss scale." It's unclear whether Bezos has plans to take it a step further and get himself a full head of hair, but the hair loss expert suggested that was unlikely. "The demand far outweighs the supply, meaning he is not a candidate for hair transplantation by any realistic standard," added Stevenson.