Jeff Bezos Is Unrecognizable In Decades-Old Video That Proves Bald Might Actually Be Better

While perhaps not as flamboyant as real estate mogul-turned-politician Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos has joined the celebrity billionaires whose lives we know more about than we probably would have preferred. The Amazon founder entered the billionaire ranks in 1998 and was even named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 1999, but it wasn't until Bezos announced his multibillion-dollar divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, and controversial romance with his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in 2019 that he became a tabloid favorite. Lately, Bezos has been known for his buff arms, tight-fitting shirts, and, of course, his bald head. But while Bezos' shaved head has become just as iconic as Steve Jobs' black turtleneck and Bill Gates' glasses and sweater, it wasn't always his go-to hairstyle.

Before he fully embraced the bald look, Bezos used to grow out his hair, but it wasn't nearly as flattering. As seen in a 2001 clip shared on Instagram, Bezos had thick, dark brown hair around the sides of his scalp but sported significant hair loss on the top, resulting in an unfortunate U-shaped hairline that made him look much older than his 37 years at the time. His hair loss continued to worsen over the next several years, and by 2007, his hairline had receded completely into the back of his head. Perhaps that was why the following year, he underwent a major transformation and began shaving off his hair, which was definitely a step up from his old look.