Jeff Bezos' Bald Tan Line Days Before Lauren Sanchez Wedding Is A Bride's Nightmare
After Lauren Sanchez seemingly sent Jeff Bezos a not-so-subtle hint with her bridal-looking Oscars party dress back in March, it's no surprise that the pair's wedding date is finally fast-approaching. Now that they're rumored to be just two weeks out from the big day, it seems Bezos has had a run-in with the sun that Sanchez might not be too pleased about. Here's hoping that two weeks is enough time to even out his sun-kissed glow, or the billionaire might be boasting some tan lines in a very undesirable location when he says "I do."
On June 8, Sanchez and Bezos were photographed in Milan, Italy, heading to the Dolce & Gabbana Martini Bar. The couple might be in the area in preparation for their wedding, which will reportedly take place in Venice, Italy for three days starting on June 24. Unfortunately, it seems that their pre-nuptial vacay may have gone to Bezos' head — literally. The photos show the entrepreneur sporting a not-so-flattering tan line on top of his hairless head.
Lauren Sanchez surely doesn't want anything looking out of place on her big day
For those of us who aren't entirely bald, it's safe to imagine this might cause its own set of problems when it comes to going out in the sun. And it seems that set of problems has caught up to Bezos. In the photos, Bezos' skin tone appears to get significantly lighter right around where his hairline would be. Whether he was sporting a hat that was resting far back on his head while out in the sun, or he just forgot to apply sunscreen to his face after he applied it to his head is unclear. Either way, though, he'll probably want to figure out some way to blend his skin tone before the wedding day rolls around.
Back in May, Lauren Sanchez celebrated her star-studded Paris bachelorette party with friends. Photos from the event showed us that Sanchez's girl squad is basically a plastic surgeon's guide on what not to do, so needless to say, she and her inner circle are certainly concerned about appearances. Consequently, she surely doesn't want her hubby-to-be ruining their wedding pics with a bad tan line. Luckily, they'll almost certainly have the most expensive makeup team in existence on standby for the main event.