Jeff Bezos' Bald Tan Line Days Before Lauren Sanchez Wedding Is A Bride's Nightmare

For those of us who aren't entirely bald, it's safe to imagine this might cause its own set of problems when it comes to going out in the sun. And it seems that set of problems has caught up to Bezos. In the photos, Bezos' skin tone appears to get significantly lighter right around where his hairline would be. Whether he was sporting a hat that was resting far back on his head while out in the sun, or he just forgot to apply sunscreen to his face after he applied it to his head is unclear. Either way, though, he'll probably want to figure out some way to blend his skin tone before the wedding day rolls around.

Back in May, Lauren Sanchez celebrated her star-studded Paris bachelorette party with friends. Photos from the event showed us that Sanchez's girl squad is basically a plastic surgeon's guide on what not to do, so needless to say, she and her inner circle are certainly concerned about appearances. Consequently, she surely doesn't want her hubby-to-be ruining their wedding pics with a bad tan line. Luckily, they'll almost certainly have the most expensive makeup team in existence on standby for the main event.