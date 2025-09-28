Who Is James Van Der Beek's Wife, Kimberly?

Just because the Van Der Beeks have enjoyed their family life, however, doesn't mean that they haven't faced their fair share of obstacles. James Van Der Beek has overcome many tragedies over the years, as has Kimberly Van Der Beek. They say that some of their saddest times as a couple can be traced back to the five miscarriages that they've suffered. Naturally, these were particularly hard on Kimberly both emotionally and physically.

Reflecting on these experiences on The Make Down podcast, Kimberly explained, "I understand that I'm very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, too, which were really harsh experiences." She went on to describe the tragic reality of two late-term miscarriages, both of which were particularly painful. "It was losing a ton of blood. Losing consciousness over and over and over again. Feeling like, 'Oof, am I going to die?'"

Both times, Kimberly went to the hospital and survived the ordeal. However, her medical emergencies have led to a number of lifestyle changes. Rather than trying to be "superwoman," Kimberly has tried to be more kind to herself. "I'm really trying to have a better relationship with my body and put myself first," she added. In this way, Kimberly said that she has sought more personal time to help her in her healing process, allowing her to recover physically, emotionally, and spiritually.