Who Is James Van Der Beek's Wife, Kimberly?
James Van Der Beek is a man who needs practically no introduction. The actor first made a name for himself back in 1998 by becoming one of the stars in the hit television series, "Dawson's Creek." From there, he leapt to further fame, playing the key role of Mox in the movie "Varsity Blues" and taking on the character Sean in "The Rules of Attraction." But, as popular as Van Der Beek has been over the years, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek has managed the fly under the radar since their 2010 wedding. A stay-at-home mom with an interest in philanthropy, Kimberly lacks her husband's fame — a factor that has allowed her to guard her privacy.
In recent years, however, Kimberly has taken on a greater public role as James Van Der Beek has dealt with some heartbreaking health news. The actor was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023. Since then, he has undergone a number of treatments, including a difficult surgery that left him feeling particularly sore. In 2025, Kimberly even attended a "Dawson's Creek" reunion in his place. This sweet gesture has left many fans wanting to know more about her, and understandably so.
Kimberly Van Der Beek began her career behind the camera
James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, may not be an actor, but that doesn't mean that she's a stranger to the wild world of Hollywood. Prior to meeting her future husband, Kimberly was involved in the entertainment business. In 2008, she was photographed at the Bold Films party at the Cannes International Film Festival. Two years later, when the documentary "Teenage Paparazzo" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, she was credited as an associate producer.
Although Kimberly never worked with James during her time in Hollywood, she did run into him from time to time. After all, the two ran in the same social circles and occasionally attended the same events. Speaking about this in an interview with People in December 2024, Kimberly told James, "The reality is, is that I saw you before we met each other at my friend Rosetta's house ... But I saw him, and I thought, 'He's really hot.'" At the time, Kimberly failed to gather the courage to chat up the attractive television star. "We didn't talk," she added. Luckily, this wouldn't be Kimberly's last chance to connect with James.
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek first spoke in Israel
Kimberly Van Der Beek and James Van Der Beek wouldn't cross paths again until 2010 when they were both traveling in Israel. At the time, James felt determined to find a wife. "On my way there, I had this revelation that I was done being single. That I really wanted to meet The One," the actor told People. He went on to explain that he was "ready to meet a soul mate, a spiritual woman I can build a family with." Well, lo and behold, one of the other people in his travel group was Kimberly. James was smitten the minute he saw her. The two spent their trip chatting and getting to know each other. And, although James was ready to make their relationship official, there was one major hold-up: Kimberly.
Chatting with People in the same interview, Kimberly recalled how she and James spent time floating together in the Mediterranean Sea. "The reality is that my heart was very fluttering, but I really was not feeling, I was feeling very nervous about that," Kimberly confessed. At one point, James was holding her in his arms and asked, "What are you looking for in a relationship?" Bewildered, Kimberly replied, "I'm not looking for a relationship." As she got to know James better, however, that began to change.
The Van Der Beeks' relationship moved fast
Once Kimberly Van Der Beek realized that she liked James Van Der Beek, things moved at light speed. On an episode of The Make Down podcast, Kimberly revealed that she and James didn't get intimate for the first five and a half months of their relationship. However, once they did establish a physical connection, things got serious right away. "We waited, and within two weeks, I got pregnant," Kimberly exclaimed. Luckily, by then, the pair already knew that they were in it for the long haul. At the six-month mark, they moved in together. Nine months later, they welcomed a daughter named Olivia Van Der Beek.
Kimberly also shared that James was interested in raising children with her from day one. "He does say that, like, within a week of meeting me, he had his arms around me on my stomach and was like, 'Oh I can feel that she is the mother of my children.' He says that he could really feel it," Kimberly dished. Talk about a sign that your man is really The One! Kimberly and James tied the knot on August 1, 2010, when she was seven months pregnant. Since then, the couple has welcomed a total of six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.
Kimberly Van Der Beek loves being a parent
James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, loves being a mom — so much that she has welcomed six children with the actor. Although mothering such a large family certainly comes with its fair share of challenges, Kimberly tries to take them in stride. In a 2019 interview with People, the proud mama admitted that some things can be hard. "The biggest concern was having enough one-on-one time with each child. And it's getting wildly expensive to travel," she admitted. Nonetheless, Kimberly felt called to expand her family, adding "We really felt another child knocking at our door."
As for James, his place among the actors who have a lot more children than you realize may pose some ups and downs. However, he feels that fatherhood has changed him for the better. In the same conversation with People, the actor confessed, "It can be exhausting." However, he wouldn't change it for anything in the world. "We love the chaos," he laughed.
Kimberly Van Der Beek suffered several miscarriages
Just because the Van Der Beeks have enjoyed their family life, however, doesn't mean that they haven't faced their fair share of obstacles. James Van Der Beek has overcome many tragedies over the years, as has Kimberly Van Der Beek. They say that some of their saddest times as a couple can be traced back to the five miscarriages that they've suffered. Naturally, these were particularly hard on Kimberly both emotionally and physically.
Reflecting on these experiences on The Make Down podcast, Kimberly explained, "I understand that I'm very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, too, which were really harsh experiences." She went on to describe the tragic reality of two late-term miscarriages, both of which were particularly painful. "It was losing a ton of blood. Losing consciousness over and over and over again. Feeling like, 'Oof, am I going to die?'"
Both times, Kimberly went to the hospital and survived the ordeal. However, her medical emergencies have led to a number of lifestyle changes. Rather than trying to be "superwoman," Kimberly has tried to be more kind to herself. "I'm really trying to have a better relationship with my body and put myself first," she added. In this way, Kimberly said that she has sought more personal time to help her in her healing process, allowing her to recover physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek moved to Texas
Perhaps one of the biggest lifestyle changes that Kimberly Van Der Beek embraced following her miscarriages was moving to a new state. After much discussion with her husband, James Van Der Beek, Kimberly realized that she wanted to relocate to Austin, Texas. Explaining the move in the caption of an Instagram post, James explained, "In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, ... I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died." All these factors led the couple to believe that they needed a fresh start. So, they packed up their belongings and headed to Austin.
They say that you can't run away from your problems, but the Van Der Beeks have found their big move to be helpful. In the caption of a separate post on Instagram, James revealed that moving has allowed him to search for freedom. "In the midst of a move to a new state 1500 miles from any place I've ever lived... I'm starting to feel like freedom is daring to love with all of your heart... and having the courage to put what you love first," he confessed. Although the actor admitted that he was "still working on" the courage bit, he clearly was committed to putting his family first.
Kimberly has searched for peace through her hobbies
Moving to Texas wasn't the only major life change that Kimberly Van Der Beek made in light of her personal tragedies. The doting mother also started to explore hobbies that would help her seek peace and tranquility. On the Make Down podcast, Kimberly noted that many cultures prioritize a mother's recovery after enduring something as difficult as childbirth or miscarriage. She said that the more that she learned about these practices, the more that she realized that she needed to heal, as well. Her hobbies have allowed her to achieve this. Kimberly explained, "I'm taking time. I made myself a little meditation corner. I'm taking a course on tea ceremony to learn how to relax into my body, really nourish myself with healing herbs, getting acupuncture..."
While Kimberly initially viewed these activities as a good example of self-care, they have also allowed her to care better for others. "I'm starting to do tea ceremonies with the kids every day, which has been really great at teaching them, you know, at a certain part of the day to slow down a little bit. We look at the clouds," she shared in the same conversation. Before long, Kimberly realized that her kids were picking up on her new habits. "It's been really great for me, and, interestingly, it's been really great for my kids, too, because they're learning different ways of being," Kimberly marveled.
Kimberly Van Der Beek has dabbled in different careers
James Van Der Beek's partner, Kimberly Van Der Beek, spends a lot of time mothering her six children. However, over the years, she has taken on a number of other projects. After the birth of her second child, Joshua, Kimberly was very involved in the Good+ Foundation (then known as Baby Buggy). She served as the co-chair of the charity's Los Angeles branch — an important role in an organization that distributes essentials to mothers and little ones in need.
In addition to her philanthropic work, Kimberly has dabbled in the world of media and journalism. She wrote an opinions piece for People about the importance of spirituality in family life. She acted in a mini series titled, "Home Movie: The Princess Bride." She also ran a podcast called "The Bathroom Chronicles" for over a year. The project, which ran for 60 episodes, sought to explore the messier side of life through interviews with alternative medicine practitioners, farmers, and meditation experts. The show's last episode ran on April 18, 2024.
She considers herself deeply spiritual
One thing that James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek appear to share is their intense sense of spirituality. The couple have both been involved in Kabbalah — a type pf mystic Judaism with strong roots in southern California — and even married in a Kabbalah center in Israel. To this day, Kimberly appears to allow spirituality to guide all aspects of her life. On episode 58 of her now-inactive podcast, "Bathroom Chronicles," Kimberly shared some of her beliefs. "We are these light bodies. We come, and in order to have this experience on Earth, we have to on an Earth suit ... and we are part of Earth. We are a natural extension of nature. We are nature, and we are Earth," she said.
As much as Kimberly values spirituality, however, she doesn't necessarily follow a religion. In a 2020 article published in People, Kimberly explained that she needed a type of belief system that she could connect with. "In order to live any spiritual practice in your daily life, it has to make practical sense to you. I grew up enjoying the teachings of my Christian church. As I got older, I found myself wanting something that I didn't get from religion," she wrote. For Kimberly, Kabbalah made the most sense. She particularly related to principles surrounding the power of thinking, stressing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.
Kimberly supported James in light of his cancer diagnosis
When James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectoral cancer in August 2023, his whole family's life was turned upside-down. The news affected everyone in his vicinity, and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, quickly stepped up to support him. Fighting off tears in an interview with Good Morning America, James expressed his appreciation for everything that Kimberly has done for him. "She's been amazing," he managed. "She's really taught me what unconditional love is. And, um, I'm someone who always in the past has tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself. This has put me in the position of having to ask for help and having to seek help."
As for his six children, James said that every one has taken the news of his cancer diagnosis in their own unique way. "Some of them are very outward with their fears and they talk about them. Some of them, it manifests in other ways, in other behavioral ways, or they get really quiet," he revealed. Despite the heaviness of the moment, James has maintained a sense of humor about everything. He even went on to joke, "If I could get them to stop calling it butt cancer, I'd be psyched."
Kimberly Van der Beek attended the Dawson's Creek reunion in his place
Beyond the emotional support that Kimberly Van Der Beek has offered James Van Der Beek in this difficult time, she has also provided professional support. This was true when the cast of "Dawson's Creek" got together for a much-discussed reunion in September 2025. Because James wasn't feeling healthy enough to attend the event, Kimberly attended in his place. Following the reunion, Kimberly shared some of her gratitude on her Instagram stories, writing, "This night was so special to the whole family. And more importantly, feeling my husband fill the entire theater, and the love for him. We'll be unwinding this one for a while, but thank you for the love and support and for the prayers. because right here, front and center, is my husband on my heart" (via E! News).
The reunion was made even more special by the fact that it served as a fundraiser for F Cancer in honor of James' diagnosis. And, although he wasn't feeling well enough to go to the event in person, James showed up for his old cast mates virtually. Per a video shared by the "Back To You Bob" podcast on Instagram, the actor shared some heartfelt words: "I have been looking forward to this night for months and months, ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together. I can't believe I'm not there. I can't believe I don't get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person."