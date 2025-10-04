Michael Douglas Has A Bizarre (& Disturbing) Nickname For His Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas' sweet birthday post for Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't exactly have the intended effect. The "Basic Instinct" star, who interestingly enough was actually born on the same day as his longtime wife, took to Instagram on September 25, 2025, to celebrate their special day, writing, "To my birthday sister — what a joy it is to celebrate another year with you." While some commentators found the message adorable, others expressed confusion about Douglas' choice to call his wife his sister. Granted, they do share a birthday, but the actor could have used more appropriate verbiage to describe the happy coincidence.

Thankfully, the "Wednesday" star didn't refer to her husband as her birthday brother in her own post, gushing, "Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime!" Douglas, who notably also used the bizarre nickname in his Instagram birthday tribute back in 2024, is no stranger to making strange remarks to, or about, his wife. In fact, Zeta-Jones and Douglas kicked off their unlikely age-gap relationship in an equally strange way. In a November 2020 Instagram post celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, "The Game" star admitted that he had started crushing on Zeta-Jones after watching her in "The Mask of Zorro."

So, the "Wall Street" star was naturally overjoyed to learn that he could meet the actor at a film festival in France, in 1998. However, when they grabbed drinks, Douglas boldly told her, "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." Naturally, Zeta-Jones wasn't pleased, clarifying that she was certain the rumors about him were true, and simply left.