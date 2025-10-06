The Real-Life Partners Of The Dawson's Creek Cast
Something was in the water in Capeside, Massachusetts. The stars of "Dawson's Creek" endured 6 seasons of passionate romance, subsequent heartbreak, betrayal, fighting, making up, and more romance. With extensive relationship practice, it is no surprise that many of the cast have found long-lasting love in their real lives. From James Van Der Beek's giant family to Michelle Williams finding love on set, we're glad to hear the romantic trials and tribulations that burdened the Capeside gang didn't follow the actors off set.
In September 2025, the cast reunited for one night in New York City to reenact the 1998 premiere episode of "Dawson's Creek," which started it all. While notable cast members like Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps took the stage at the Richard Rogers Theater, Van Der Beek unfortunately was unable to attend due to a sudden onset of a stomach virus. However, his doting wife and six children attended in support. The reunion seemingly conjured lots of suppressed emotions, including the obvious chemistry between Holmes and Jackson, who — we are eager to note — are both single and hopefully ready to mingle (with each other), as of this writing. Overall, fans can let out a hefty sigh knowing their favorite '90s teens are living content, love-filled lives.
Michelle Williams fell in love with a prominent Broadway director
Jen Lindley did not have the best luck with the guys on "Dawson's Creek." Fortunately, actor Michelle Williams had a happier ending in the love department. Williams met her husband, Thomas Kail, on the set of the 2019 mini series "Fosse/Verdon," where Williams played Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon, opposite Sam Rockwell's iconic Bob Fosse. Kail, the co-creator of the show, was married to Angela Christian at the time, while the "Brokeback Mountain" star was in a marriage with indie singer-songwriter Phil Elverum — whom she split from in April 2019 after less than a year of marriage.
In December 2019, it was announced that Williams and the "Hamilton" Broadway director were engaged and pregnant with their first child together — Williams already had a daughter, Matilda, whom she welcomed with Heath Ledger in 2005. It was confirmed in March 2020 that the pair had secretly tied the knot after speculations grew when Williams and Kail were spotted wearing matching gold wedding bands. The couple has welcomed three children together, as of this writing, making them a family of six. From what Williams told Entertainment Tonight, she's content with her big family. "It's a busy house," she said. "But it's a happy one."
James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly is supporting him through his battle with cancer
It seems like the stars of "Dawson's Creek" move quickly into relationships, as James Van Der Beek's romance with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shares a similar inception to Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's relationship. James met Kimberly on a trip to Israel in 2009, the same year he and his first wife, Heather McComb, divorced. "I was done being single," James said in an Instagram post commemorating his 10th anniversary with his wife. He added, "I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family." Well, his wish came true, and swiftly at that.
The "Varsity Blues" actor and his film producer wife moved in together six months later, and soon found out they were expecting their first child. "I got pregnant with [our daughter] Olivia two days after moving in with him, and that was six months into our relationship," Kimberly told People in a 2024 interview. When the pair tied the knot, Kimberly was seven months pregnant. Since then, she and James have welcomed six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.
In 2024, James revealed some heartbreaking health news: he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Kimberly spoke about her husband's illness at the September 2025 "Dawson's Creek" reunion, which also acted as a fundraiser for the organization, F Cancer. "This night was so special to the whole family," Kimberly wrote in an Instagram Story after the event (via Us Weekly). "More importantly, just feeling my husband fill the entire theater and the love for him."
Meredith Monroe's private relationship with husband Steven Kavovit
Andie McPhee's love life on "Dawson's Creek" was just as chaotic as the rest. But in real life, actor Meredith Monroe has been in a decades-long marriage. In 1999, Monroe married Steven Kavovit. Although they keep their family life private for the most part, the "Criminal Minds" actor has shared her wisdom on what makes a solid relationship. "I really think it boils down to a lot of things," Monroe told MaximoTV in 2014. "Respect, friendship, love. We're still hot for each other, so there's passion." Noting that she often gets asked about the key to a long-lasting marriage, Monroe said that sometimes it ultimately comes down to a kismet connection.
The Hollywood veteran shares at least two children with Kavovit. The couple welcomed twins in 2015 and hasn't shared much about life as a parent. Monroe will occasionally give a shoutout to her husband on Instagram, including on Father's Day 2017, when she posted a photo of Kavovit and their kids. In July 2019, the husband and wife celebrated their 20th anniversary, with Monroe commemorating the day on Instagram. "20 years & YOU still ROCK my world," Monroe wrote next to a photo of the couple's hands holding cocktails by a poolside, adding, "Much aloha for you & many mahalos, my love."
Mary Margaret Humes calls her husband, Raul, her 'best friend'
Like her co-star Meredith Monroe, Mary Margaret Humes — who played Dawson's mom, Gale Leery, on the show — has been with her partner for decades. Humes and her husband, Hollywood sound technician Raul A. Bruce, tied the knot in 1992. Since then, the Hallmark actor has been outspoken about their love for one another, especially on social media. Every year, Humes gives a special shoutout to her hubby on their anniversary. In a December 27, 2022 post on Instagram, Humes wrote: "On this day 30 years ago I married my best friend ... the one I laugh with ... live for ... love ... best decision ever!!"
Humes and Bruce do not have any biological children of their own, but they are the proud parents of a dog. Additionally, Humes considers James Van Der Beek the son she never had. As often as she posts for her anniversary, Humes gives a special shoutout to her "favorite kid," a.k.a. Van Der Beek, on Instagram. Van Der Beek even revealed that Humes sends him a sweet treat every year to celebrate another trip around the sun. "Every year since my mother died, [Humes] makes me cookies and sends them to me on my birthday," Van Der Beek wrote in a 2023 Instagram Story (via People). "I have the best TV momma on the planet."
Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes sparked dating rumors
Though Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are both single as of September 2025, "Dawson's Creek" fans are spying an undeniable connection between the two stars. Holmes and Jackson, who respectively played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter throughout the show's six seasons, reportedly dated around the time "Dawson's Creek" first aired in 1998. Although they broke up before the second season, Holmes referred to Jackson as her "first love" in a 1998 Rolling Stone interview (via Us Weekly). Of course, Jackson and Holmes went on to play out a whirlwind romance on the show, but "Jacey" shippers think the actors have reignited that on-screen spark.
The "Miss Meadows" actor and "Doctor Odyssey" star might have given up on their relationship before the millennium, but it sounds like they're singing, "I don't wanna wait for our lives to be over." The pair sparked romance rumors after the September 2025 "Creek" reunion, where their chemistry was beyond palpable. "How Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes never sailed off in to the sunset is wild," one X user wrote in response to a video of Jackson and Holmes snuggling up together on stage. According to a source who spoke with the National Enquirer, the former on-screen love interests felt the spark, too, while filming an upcoming movie trilogy, "Happy Hours," in the summer of 2025. "Clearly all the feelings are buzzing again," the insider revealed. "But they're not going to go public with it anytime soon."