The Real-Life Partners Of The Dawson's Creek Cast

It seems like the stars of "Dawson's Creek" move quickly into relationships, as James Van Der Beek's romance with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shares a similar inception to Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's relationship. James met Kimberly on a trip to Israel in 2009, the same year he and his first wife, Heather McComb, divorced. "I was done being single," James said in an Instagram post commemorating his 10th anniversary with his wife. He added, "I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family." Well, his wish came true, and swiftly at that.

The "Varsity Blues" actor and his film producer wife moved in together six months later, and soon found out they were expecting their first child. "I got pregnant with [our daughter] Olivia two days after moving in with him, and that was six months into our relationship," Kimberly told People in a 2024 interview. When the pair tied the knot, Kimberly was seven months pregnant. Since then, she and James have welcomed six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

In 2024, James revealed some heartbreaking health news: he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Kimberly spoke about her husband's illness at the September 2025 "Dawson's Creek" reunion, which also acted as a fundraiser for the organization, F Cancer. "This night was so special to the whole family," Kimberly wrote in an Instagram Story after the event (via Us Weekly). "More importantly, just feeling my husband fill the entire theater and the love for him."