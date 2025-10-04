Side By Side Pics Of Reese Witherspoon Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Plastic Surgery Rumors
While Reese Witherspoon looks different in throwback pics with glasses on, it's possible that her appearance has changed over time because of cosmetic procedures, as well. In side-by-side photos of the actress, she doesn't initially appear to have changed too much; her nose seems to be the same size and shape, and her lips actually seem a little less full now. Her chin and jawline, however, appear more uniform and rounded now, and Witherspoon doesn't seem to have any wrinkle lines across her forehead. This could indicate she's had some minor work done, since wrinkles come naturally with age.
According to sources at Life & Style, Witherspoon's "Morning Show" co-star and friend, Jennifer Aniston, got her into the nip/tuck life. "They both use fillers and Botox," insiders revealed. "They don't see a stigma with doing it, but Reese was slower to come around." Neither woman reportedly wants to overdo it with the plastic surgery — especially since Aniston saw what happened with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox's cosmetic procedures.
Specialists at Bizrah Medical Center have speculated about what procedures Witherspoon may have had, and a major theory is blepharoplasty. This eyelid surgery helps fight aging and prevents bags forming under the eyes. It was also suggested that the "Sweet Home Alabama" star may have had a tummy tuck to help keep her physique toned. Of course, this is only conjecture, not anything Witherspoon has confirmed.
Reese Witherspoon says she's all about aging naturally
Reese Witherspoon has had a stunning transformation, but is any of it because of plastic surgery? Based on interviews she's given over the years, the "Big Little Lies" star is totally on board with aging naturally and gracefully. She told Allure back in 2019 that she's much happier being 43 than 25 years old, citing all the experiences she's had that have helped her grow as a person. "I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like 'em," she admitted.
In 2022, the mother of three shared with Body+Soul that watching her mother and grandmother proudly age without shame helped inspire Witherspoon to do the same. "There's something empowering about [aging] gracefully." Witherspoon encouraged other women to ignore that self-critical voice and focus on taking care of themselves instead. "The most important thing I want women to know is it's about being the best version of yourself that you can possibly be." Regardless of whether the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Witherspoon are true or not, she looks fantastic and seems to have a healthy outlook on aging in general.