Side By Side Pics Of Reese Witherspoon Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Plastic Surgery Rumors

While Reese Witherspoon looks different in throwback pics with glasses on, it's possible that her appearance has changed over time because of cosmetic procedures, as well. In side-by-side photos of the actress, she doesn't initially appear to have changed too much; her nose seems to be the same size and shape, and her lips actually seem a little less full now. Her chin and jawline, however, appear more uniform and rounded now, and Witherspoon doesn't seem to have any wrinkle lines across her forehead. This could indicate she's had some minor work done, since wrinkles come naturally with age.

According to sources at Life & Style, Witherspoon's "Morning Show" co-star and friend, Jennifer Aniston, got her into the nip/tuck life. "They both use fillers and Botox," insiders revealed. "They don't see a stigma with doing it, but Reese was slower to come around." Neither woman reportedly wants to overdo it with the plastic surgery — especially since Aniston saw what happened with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox's cosmetic procedures.

Specialists at Bizrah Medical Center have speculated about what procedures Witherspoon may have had, and a major theory is blepharoplasty. This eyelid surgery helps fight aging and prevents bags forming under the eyes. It was also suggested that the "Sweet Home Alabama" star may have had a tummy tuck to help keep her physique toned. Of course, this is only conjecture, not anything Witherspoon has confirmed.