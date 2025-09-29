Weird Things Everyone Just Ignored About Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret was something of a cultural icon in her day. She was applauded for her unusual fashion choices, critiqued for her love of parties, and beloved for her exuberant personality. If Queen Elizabeth II was the steady hand that guided Great Britain through the tumultuous times of the 20th century, Margaret brought a little bit of glitter to the monarchy. She rebelled against royal protocol, famously declaring, "Disobedience is my joy," according to Vogue. She also knew how to use protocol to her advantage, forcing dinner guests to wait for her to arrive before breaking bread. Once, she was even said to have required everyone to hold off dinner until she got a last-minute hairstyling.

But beyond her complicated persona, Margaret was a human being just like any other. Unfortunately, the clash between her royal role and true self often meant that parts of her were overlooked. Over the course of her young life, Margaret found that many of her dreams were, strangely, ignored. As she got older, the people around her turned a blind eye to a number of her destructive habits. Ultimately, even many of her best moments — as witnessed by Margaret's friend, Lady Anne Glenconner — went unnoticed by the world. Indeed, many things about Margaret were blatantly ignored.