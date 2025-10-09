Travis Kelce's Awful Outfits Have Caused Quite A Stir
Travis Kelce, NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is known for outfit choices that are... creative. Ever since his college days, Kelce was drawn to the world of fashion — hunting down the best deals on styles and brands he adored. Stepping into the high-profile life of an NFL star, the Chiefs player was suddenly granted access to the trends and labels he loved.
Kelce shared how his extremely lavish lifestyle gave him the opportunity to dress the way he always wanted, telling The Wall Street Journal, "Money gave me access to certain designers and just certain fabrics that I absolutely love now." With his bold aesthetics and newly granted access to the price tag of fashion, the tight end is aware that not every outfit of his is a winner.
He admitted, "I'm not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I'm gonna have fun with it." As his stylist, Danielle Salzedo, put it in a conversation with Us Weekly, "He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized looks." She added, "He doesn't shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways." The tight end's creative approach to style, though refreshing in men's fashion, has led to some questionable outfits that have left fans cringing at his fashion faux pas.
Travis Kelce's 2025-2026 season kick-off look was a little dorky
Kicking off the 2025-2026 football season with a flop, Travis Kelce strolled down the Chiefs' tunnel with this dressed-up shorts look in September 2025. The navy suit featured a too-small coat with sleeves that did not reach his wrists, tailored shorts, and dress shoes that were noticeably without socks.
While the suit was created by high-end designer Thom Browne, it looked more like a schoolboy uniform than a true fashion serve. Even with his hulking frame, Kelce manages to look dorky in this poorly-executed outfit.
The busy '70s look begs for attention
This right-off-the-runway look Travis Kelce wore in February 2025 was anything but fashion forward. The oversized jacket lacked a consistent volume, making the length of the piece distracting.
His paired accessories of two-toned loafers, a gold brooch, orange lens sunglasses, and a large black bag were begging for attention against the already loud suit. To add to the busyness of the outfit, Kelce sported a glittery top with a wide, pointed collar. It's clear that Kelce was reaching for a specific aesthetic, but the look failed to hit the mark.
Travis Kelce wore an oddly patterned suit for game day
In January 2025, Travis Kelce strutted down the Chiefs' tunnel in this tan suit with a tire-mark-like print on the left pant leg, left sleeve, and matching tie. The strange pattern, which looked like duct tape wrapped around the player's suit, gave the impression that the tight end couldn't fully commit to the stripes.
The bizarre print was repeated on his rolled beanie hat in the opposite coloring, without a perfect color match. Altogether, this outfit failed at its attempt at cohesion and presented a rather bizarre and boring look.
The oversized outfit that made Kelce look like a kid
Danielle Salzedo warned us of Travis Kelce's adoration for oversized looks, but this October 2024 too-big fit was just not it. The cargo shorts were anything but fashionable and featured awkwardly-placed pockets on the front of the NFL star's thighs.
His oversized button-up made the Chiefs player appear as though he was a child wearing his dad's work shirt. And paired with the thin sunglasses, Kelce's look came off as slightly immature and poorly executed.
His grandma-inspired look was a fashion miss
Taking a daring leap in style, Travis Kelce donned a doily-patterned suit in December 2024. His look featured lace sewn on top of a Canadian tuxedo (denim jacket and jeans). The lace gave the appearance of kindergartener's paper snowflakes, and its complex edges around the buttons of the jacket made the outfit look unfinished.
Styled with all white accessories, the outfit lacked interest and was not singular enough in its coloring to be monochromatic. Though certainly a unique look, the matching set was busy, distracting, and downright terrible.
A color blocking outfit gave fans another cringe moment
This Travis Kelce outfit from November 2024 showcased a color blocked jacket, colorful baseball cap, and black thick framed glasses that Kelce loves to sport. The abstract pattern of the jacket featured green, black, tan, and yellow strips of color as well as a sky-printed material (which was made to match his baseball hat).
Kelce's fit with its loud colors and big glasses were very much an Urkel-inspired look. In this way, the outfit looked way too dorky for the professional football player.
Travis Kelce's tie dye set was a total disaster
Before his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce stepped out in a knitted tie-dye matching set with a large orange colored puffer jacket and Timberland boots. Kelce debuted this look in December 2022, and was clearly very proud of it, as he posted it on his Instagram.
The sweat set's terrible tie-dye pattern made the NFL player appear as though he had rolled in chalk before posing for the cameras. His loud orange jacket fought against the set and vied for the outfit's attention without cohesively matching the style or aesthetic of the sweat set. His choice to accessorize the overly laid-back look with the stiff, industrial work boot clashed with the softness of the rest of the outfit.
Kelce in a matching denim set was anything but cute
Travis Kelce clearly loves a matching moment, as evidenced by the get-up he wore to the 2023 Kelce Jam. While his sets have their own time and place, this denim-on-denim patterned look was simply too matchy-matchy.
The swirling bubble print that covered the jacket, jeans, and bucket hat of this look was a little childish in its design. The oversized white tee that he wore under the jacket was far too long and draped over him all wrong. Additionally, the bucket hat was definitely a dated accessory that added to the outfit's missteps.
The fur coat and teal blouse duo that was a total Kelce flop
Attending All-Star Weekend in February 2022, Travis Kelce showed up in a large brown fur coat with a teal shirt accessorized with a thick gold chain and large black sunglasses. The outfit was a screaming mess.
The fuzzy fur coat was not complemented well by the shimmering teal blouse or the jeans he wore, all of which made for a mix of textures that overwhelmed the outfit and clashed horribly. Kelce smiled with large frame black sunglasses that failed to mesh with any of the other pieces of his ensemble. The outfit was just too loud, and a total miss from Kelce.
Travis Kelce's possible Taylor Swift Easter egg look was boring
Travis Kelce sported a matching white and blue denim set in September 2023.The sweeping brushstroke pattern of the outfit quickly earned comments online about the Kelce's outfit's resemblance to a painter's splattered clothing.
Okay, Killa 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/u9F7KklWek
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023
Many of Taylor Swift's fans thought that his outfit was a reference to the pop singer's "1989" album; however, the assumption didn't negate the outfit's indecipherable pattern, boring accessories, and overall bland execution. In a shocking turn, the original set could have benefitted from Kelce's more adventurous approach to style, but instead fell flat and boring on the Chiefs tight end.