Travis Kelce's Awful Outfits Have Caused Quite A Stir

Travis Kelce, NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is known for outfit choices that are... creative. Ever since his college days, Kelce was drawn to the world of fashion — hunting down the best deals on styles and brands he adored. Stepping into the high-profile life of an NFL star, the Chiefs player was suddenly granted access to the trends and labels he loved.

Kelce shared how his extremely lavish lifestyle gave him the opportunity to dress the way he always wanted, telling The Wall Street Journal, "Money gave me access to certain designers and just certain fabrics that I absolutely love now." With his bold aesthetics and newly granted access to the price tag of fashion, the tight end is aware that not every outfit of his is a winner.

He admitted, "I'm not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I'm gonna have fun with it." As his stylist, Danielle Salzedo, put it in a conversation with Us Weekly, "He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized looks." She added, "He doesn't shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways." The tight end's creative approach to style, though refreshing in men's fashion, has led to some questionable outfits that have left fans cringing at his fashion faux pas.