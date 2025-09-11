Who Was Travis Kelce With Before Taylor? Inside His Relationship History

Travis Kelce's past romances are widely considered to be in stark contrast to Taylor Swift's complex dating history. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has only had two known partners since he rose to prominence. In 2016, Kelce struck up a romantic connection with Maya Benberry, the winner of his reality TV dating show "Catching Kelce." During the big finale, the NFL star confessed that although history had taught him that going for ultra-confident women hadn't served him well, Kelce still couldn't help falling for her.

As a result, no one was surprised to learn that the couple had parted ways after just a few months of dating. Ever since Benberry's whirlwind romance with Kelce ended, she has had nothing but negative things to say about him publicly. In a series of since-deleted tweets from May 2017, Benberry accused the star tight end of cheating on her with Kayla Nicole, sniping, "When you and your ex broke up 5 months ago but you find out via social media that he has supposedly been in another relationship for 6," (via Instagram).

After news of Kelce's high-profile relationship with Swift broke in September 2023, she spoke out again, warning the Daily Mail that the globe-trotting pop star ought to proceed with caution with the supposed serial cheater. However, a Page Six insider strongly denied the infidelity allegations, writing them off as a desperate attempt to steal the spotlight. Notably, the life coach also criticized her ex in a September 2023 Inside Edition interview, opining, "I feel like Travis is a narcissist. Most narcissists don't change."