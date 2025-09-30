Head-Turning Pics Show Dolly Parton Is Almost Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair

In the words of Hannah Montana: "Oh, sweet niblets!" Dolly Parton, who's known for her big hair and an even bigger heart, looks completely different without one of her signature wigs. In a carousel posted to Instagram by a nostalgia fan account, everyone's favorite "9 to 5" worker resembled a totally different person. In the undated photos, the young Parton is hard at work in the recording studio. Another pic in the carousel featured the future country star rocking a beehive hairstyle, which was hugely popular in the 1960s.

It's actually somewhat unnerving to see Parton not rocking a wig (especially since she owns tons of them). The Grammy winner confirmed in a 2024 chat with Allure that she wears one every single day she's out in public. "Wigs are just so handy. I am not the kind of person that can wait and sit under a hairdryer," Parton reasoned. "It's not healthy for your hair to use it the way that I [would have to]." In fact, the "Jolene" hitmaker joked to Out back in 2019 she had "at least 365" wigs in her regular rotation, one for each day of the year.

These snapshots were also taken before Parton underwent plastic surgery. Her face seemed much more relaxed, before Botox pulled everything back and made it taut. And unlike other celebrities, there's zero speculation about if the country icon had work done or not. She's very open about her cosmetic procedures. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it," Parton quipped to Saga Magazine in 2023.