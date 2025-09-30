Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Barely Made It Through Their First Year Of Marriage

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban shocked many on September 29, 2025, with their divorce announcement. The pair, who have been together for 19 years, confirmed their separation to People after it was first reported by TMZ. The TMZ report disclosed that the couple had been living separately since the beginning of summer 2025. The news outlet further revealed that Kidman had been fighting to save the marriage, but Urban's purchase of a home in Nashville sealed the deal of their separation. The revelation of the couple's divorce brings to light the singer's previous praise of his wife's commitment and love for him and their relationship in a speech given just one year prior, in April 2024. At the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, he explained that the pair nearly divorced only months after Kidman and Urban's marriage.

"We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens." The singer went on to applaud Kidman's actions during this crucial time of their relationship (via People), "I had no idea what was going to happen to us ... and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."