Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Barely Made It Through Their First Year Of Marriage
Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban shocked many on September 29, 2025, with their divorce announcement. The pair, who have been together for 19 years, confirmed their separation to People after it was first reported by TMZ. The TMZ report disclosed that the couple had been living separately since the beginning of summer 2025. The news outlet further revealed that Kidman had been fighting to save the marriage, but Urban's purchase of a home in Nashville sealed the deal of their separation. The revelation of the couple's divorce brings to light the singer's previous praise of his wife's commitment and love for him and their relationship in a speech given just one year prior, in April 2024. At the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, he explained that the pair nearly divorced only months after Kidman and Urban's marriage.
"We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... that I'd done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens." The singer went on to applaud Kidman's actions during this crucial time of their relationship (via People), "I had no idea what was going to happen to us ... and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."
This divorce announcement comes just three months after an anniversary post from Kidman
19 years since the celebrity couple's front-page wedding in 2006, Nicole Kidman shared on her Instagram a photo of the two in an embrace. The post shared in June 2025, allegedly at the time of the pair's separation according to TMZ, was captioned by Kidman with a short and sweet message, celebrating her 19th wedding anniversary to Keith Urban (who notably did not make a post for their anniversary).
Kidman's reminiscing post sends another wave of confusing messages from the pair, as both she and Urban have recently publicly celebrated their marriage. The actor's loving post may have been an early indicator of the couple's quiet split, as Daily Mail quoted a source close to the couple who claimed that Kidman was blindsided by the news of Urban's unhappiness in their marriage. This untold truth of Kidman's relationship rocked her world, but the insider tells Daily Mail of a sliver of hope for the duo. "There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile," before the source continues on, "but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple."