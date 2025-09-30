Reactions To Nicole Kidman's 'One-Sided' Split From Keith Urban Are As Tragic As Her Wigs
The world hadn't quite processed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19-year marriage was over when they learned another devastating detail about the beloved couple's shocking split. According to a report from TMZ, which was shared on September 29, 2025, their decision to separate wasn't mutual. An insider informed the outlet that Kidman wasn't ready to pull the plug on the couple's long-standing union because she believed that they may be able to return to solid ground with some hard work. An E! News source similarly confirmed that the "Babygirl" star did not intend to part ways with the Grammy-winning country artist. Both reports noted that Kidman and Urban had been living under separate roofs since early summer, and she had been their two daughters' primary caregiver while they worked through their marital woes.
Although there were numerous signs that Kidman and Urban's marriage may not last, the A-listers' separation announcement naturally took the Internet by surprise regardless. While one commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, was crossing their fingers that the reports would turn out to be inaccurate, another confessed that they "assumed [Urban and Kidman] would always be together like the parents in a Disney Channel show." Likewise, one user believed that the couple's separation was a particularly tragic detail of Kidman's life since it happened only a year after her mother's passing. Another commenter expressed frustration about the beloved couple's reportedly "one-sided" split by sharing a video of Leonardo DiCaprio crying in "One Battle After Another" and writing alongside it, "Keith Urban is the one who decided to end things with Nicole Kidman? Why are men still allowed to marry those gorgeous creatures?"
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's long-standing union made people believe in true love
Following Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's shocking split announcement, several X commentators found themselves mourning the loss of true love. And that reaction was natural considering how many fans watched the beloved couple's sweet love story unfold before their very eyes across almost two decades. The "Eyes Wide Shut" star first laid eyes on the country singer at the G'Day LA gala ball all the way back in January 2005. Speaking to People in 2019, Kidman revealed that she knew she would walk down the aisle with the "Long Hot Summer" hitmaker after he sweetly surprised her with gardenias at 5 a.m. for her birthday in June 2005. "It was pretty intense," the actor acknowledged of her feelings from the time, noting simply, "I believed by that point he was the love of my life."
The A-listers tied the knot only a year after the "Big Little Lies" star came to that sweet realization and welcomed two daughters in the years that followed. Over the next decade, Kidman's relationship with Urban appeared to be thriving despite their busy schedules, parenting duties, and personal struggles. In fact, a little over a year prior to the couple's split, Urban was deemed total husband goals when he attended the 2024 Met Gala with Kidman. In a video from the event, the Grammy winner was seen admiring his wife and sweetly stepping back from the cameras so she could have the spotlight to herself. In contrast, there were also several odd details about Kidman and Urban's relationship that flew under the radar, arguably hinting things weren't as rosy as they seemed.