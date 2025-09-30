Reactions To Nicole Kidman's 'One-Sided' Split From Keith Urban Are As Tragic As Her Wigs

The world hadn't quite processed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19-year marriage was over when they learned another devastating detail about the beloved couple's shocking split. According to a report from TMZ, which was shared on September 29, 2025, their decision to separate wasn't mutual. An insider informed the outlet that Kidman wasn't ready to pull the plug on the couple's long-standing union because she believed that they may be able to return to solid ground with some hard work. An E! News source similarly confirmed that the "Babygirl" star did not intend to part ways with the Grammy-winning country artist. Both reports noted that Kidman and Urban had been living under separate roofs since early summer, and she had been their two daughters' primary caregiver while they worked through their marital woes.

Although there were numerous signs that Kidman and Urban's marriage may not last, the A-listers' separation announcement naturally took the Internet by surprise regardless. While one commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, was crossing their fingers that the reports would turn out to be inaccurate, another confessed that they "assumed [Urban and Kidman] would always be together like the parents in a Disney Channel show." Likewise, one user believed that the couple's separation was a particularly tragic detail of Kidman's life since it happened only a year after her mother's passing. Another commenter expressed frustration about the beloved couple's reportedly "one-sided" split by sharing a video of Leonardo DiCaprio crying in "One Battle After Another" and writing alongside it, "Keith Urban is the one who decided to end things with Nicole Kidman? Why are men still allowed to marry those gorgeous creatures?"