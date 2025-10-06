Scarlett Johansson Had A Strange Nickname For Her Former Costar Robert Redford

In September 2025, Hollywood lost one of its greatest icons when legendary actor and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford passed away at age 89. Given the length of his celebrated career, Redford understandably shared the screen with a murderers' row of similarly acclaimed co-stars over the years, from Paul Newman in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" to Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise in "Lions for Lambs." In 1998, he even found a co-star in then-child actor Scarlett Johansson, who would go on to become a Hollywood icon in her own right. Shortly after Redford's death, Johansson recalled starring opposite him in "The Horse Whisperer" (which Redford also directed), revealing that she had a strange nickname for him on the set of the western film.

"I actually had a nickname for him that was Booey, which is something that I don't think I've ever told anybody, but now I've told everyone," Johansson shared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." If you're wondering what exactly the origin of that unusual nickname is, well, you're not alone, because Johansson herself can't quite recall, either. "I don't know. I mean, I was 12," she said. Still, Johansson certainly spoke highly of working with Redford early in her career. "He was such a warm, kind, patient, generous, wonderful man. ... It was transformative for me," she revealed. Sixteen years after "The Horse Whisperer" was released, by which point Johansson had more firmly established herself in Hollywood, she and Redford once again shared the screen in the Marvel film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."