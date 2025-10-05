What Happened To Tabatha Takes Over's Tabatha Coffey?
She's tough, she's talented, and she took over the world of hair salon management. She is Tabatha Coffey, a famous hairstylist, entrepreneur, and former reality television star best known for her show "Tabatha Takes Over" — formerly known as "Tabatha's Salon Takeover" — which premiered on Bravo in 2008. The Australian native is also known for her sharp tongue and her big heart; when it came to helping struggling salons, Coffey gave it her all.
The hairdresser and salon owner initially gained fame after her appearance on the hairstyling competition show "Shear Genius" where she became a fan favorite. Yet Coffey is more than just a professional hairstylist. According to Coffey herself, she has worn many hats (but only one iconic haircut). "[A]t at the core of every role is my commitment to reminding people of their potential and inspiring them to become the best versions of themselves," the "Tabatha Takes Over" star wrote on her website, TabathaCoffey.com.
Since her iconic reality show ended, the passionate hairstylist has gone through some major life changes, both professional and personal. Fans who wonder what happened to the dynamic Coffey once "Tabatha Takes Over" ended after five seasons may be surprised by her post-show path.
The Tabatha Takes Over star took a much-needed break
After a successful five-season run of "Tabatha Takes Over," the reality television show ended in 2013. Fans speculated about why it drew to a close, but ultimately, Tabatha Coffey has said she was ready to call it. The real reason the Bravo show was cancelled was simply because the hairstylist needed a break. "It's a great show to make, but it's a hard slog to make it, because I'm really in it with people," Coffey told ET in 2018. Her signature stern but empathetic manner and particular brand of tough love was not for everyone, but there is no doubt that she worked hard. There's also no doubt that saying goodbye was bittersweet. "It's pretty emotional," she said of the show coming to an end.
Dealing with interpersonal drama between salon employees and bringing in new business all contributed to stress that ultimately led the "Tabatha Takes Over" star to step away from the show. Working with any struggling business can be taxing, and Coffey invested not only her leadership experience and technical skill, but her passion and heart as well. Contributing to her stress at the time was her personal life as well. In an interview on "Larry King Now," Coffey revealed that when she went right back to work after her mother died, it was difficult for her. "It was time to take some time," she said. However, the end of "Tabatha Takes Over" was far from the end of Coffey's career.
She penned a book about the power of 'owning it'
Like many reality stars, such as the many former "The Bachelor" contestants who have written about their own reality TV experiences, Tabatha Coffey authored a book. Coffey's first book, called "It's Not Really About the Hair: The Honest Truth About Life, Love, and the Business of Beauty" was published in 2012.
The Brisbane-born business woman's book was met with praise from fans, and only two years later she wrote another book. In 2014, "Own It!: Be the Boss of Your Life — At Home and in the Workplace" was released. In her second book, the "Tabatha Takes Over" star shares more secrets of her success and preaches the importance of taking responsibility in all aspects of life. The book was marketed towards entrepreneurs and small business owners, as well as anyone who wanted to be more in control of their life.
In the introduction to "Own It," Coffey writes about what the phrase "owning it" means to her: "'Owning it' means taking responsibility for your actions, your words, your decisions, your failures, your successes, and ultimately your life and your destiny." Her tough love attitude portrayed on "Tabatha Takes Over" translates to the page; Coffey advocates for people to recognize the role they play in their own lives instead of shifting blame.
The Bravo alum gave a TED Talk
As a successful entrepreneur and professional in the hair industry, Tabatha Coffey has many years of experience under her belt. In November 2017, Coffey took her background in both business and dealing with people, and shared it with others during a TED Talk.
The "Tabatha Takes Over" star gave a speech called "Why you need to be a b***h" as part of the TEDxStLouisWomen talk series. Coffey spoke about the importance of women asking for what they want in the workplace and beyond, even when it isn't well received. As she told the audience, people have called her a "b***h" many times, and this didn't sit well with her initially. However, she eventually flipped the script and figured out a way to embrace the word.
"I am tough, and I am honest, and I am strong, and I am all the qualities that we all should have to be successful business women," the hair professional said. Coffey also noted that when women speak with authority and stand up for themselves, they are subject to being written off and labeled as a "b***h." She pointed out the double standard when it comes to men portraying those qualities and being viewed as strong. The "Tabatha Takes Over" star went on to reclaim the word "b***h" and came up with her own acronym: brave, intelligent, tenacious, creative, and honest.
Tabatha Coffey starred in a second reality show
A number of classic reality shows have been given the reboot treatment in recent years, from "The Biggest Loser" reboot to "The Real World: New York" reboot. In 2018, "Tabatha Takes Over" was dusted off and given a new twist. Tabatha Coffey briefly went back to the world of reality television on her most recent show called "Relative Success with Tabatha" that aired on Bravo and lasted for only one season.
Coffey was the host of both shows and used similar business practices in each. However, the main difference between "Tabatha Takes Over" and "Relative Success with Tabatha" is the businesses that she helped. While "Tabatha Takes Over" solely focused on Coffey improving struggling hair salons, her more recent reality show was not about helping salons and teaching employees how to give haircuts that are universally flattering. Rather, the entrepreneur focused on helping a variety of different family businesses. "Relative Success with Tabatha" followed Coffey as she assisted families and their struggling establishments, from pizzerias to fitness studios, and provided them with the tools needed to succeed.
The Tabatha Takes Over star became a caregiver
Tabatha Coffey has faced many challenges in her career, but perhaps the most heartbreaking challenge was in her personal life. Coffey's longtime partner, Diane Keeler, was tragically diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2014. Coffey became her partner's permanent caregiver after her diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, despite not referring to it as such.
Keeler's loving partner told People in 2024, "I never called it stage 4, because everyone knows what that means." Keeler underwent treatment, and in 2017 seemed healthier. However, in 2018 Coffey's partner suffered a stroke that caused major complications with her speech and motor skills. Keeler was also diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
While Keeler was struggling with her health for years, Coffey continued to support her however she could. "Her job was to rest her body. My job was to take care of everything else," the "Tabatha Takes Over" star said in the aforementioned interview with People. And that's exactly what Coffey did.
Tabatha Coffey tragically lost her long-term partner
After receiving chemotherapy and undergoing surgeries, Diane Keeler tragically died in 2022 from lung cancer. Understandably, the loss profoundly affected her partner. Tabatha Coffey was romantically involved with Keeler for approximately 27 years and was by her partner's side caring for her until the very end. "She got to a point that I don't think she was really there anymore," Coffey told People in 2024. "It was just waiting for her body to catch up to the leaving. It was peaceful and pain-free."
After Keeler died, Coffey revealed the news of her death on social media. While devastated, she reflected on the love she shared with her partner while she was still alive. "I have so much love and admiration for the lessons I learned, the journey we shared and for having such an amazing woman and teacher in my life," she wrote in her Instagram caption. Keeler's death changed the "Tabatha Takes Over" star immensely; in her aforementioned interview with People, she opened up about how Keeler's death affected who she is as a person. "I'm not the same woman and I'm okay with it," Coffey said. "I don't want to be the same woman." Coffey revealed that she was forever changed by the kindness of her partner and learned the power of her own strength.
The hair expert co-founded a new company
Tabatha Coffey eventually used her grief over her partner Diane Keeler's death to help others in similar situations by providing them community. The salon expert and entrepreneur co-founded the company ThriveHive with creative director Ty Jennings.
In her aforementioned interview with People, Coffey noted that people often overlook caregivers, instead focusing on those they are caring for. "That's why it's so important for caregivers to find the support they need and also to be able to give that to themselves," she explained. Thus, the "Tabatha Takes Over" star created ThriveHive to provide a much-needed space for people who are taking care of others. ThriveHive hosts various online classes and live, interactive "camps" to empower people, ultimately helping them thrive in all areas of life. The two time New York Times best-selling author partnered with Jennings to ultimately care for people, the core motivation behind much of Coffey's work. The support service ThriveHive was born from that desire to help people as well as Coffey's brave vulnerability in sharing her own grief and loss. Aside from hosting online classes, Coffey also shared her wisdom through another medium under the ThriveHive company's umbrella.
Tabatha Coffey started her own podcast after Tabatha Takes Over ended
Tabatha Coffey was a popular television personality, successful author, and, in 2024, the hair guru added podcast host to her already impressive resume. The "Tabatha Takes Over" star started the podcast "Creative Thrive with Tabatha Coffey" as part of ThriveHive. Coffey initially created the podcast to promote fellow creatives and highlight their various endeavors. "In a world that prioritizes the end result, I believe it's crucial to shine a spotlight on the creative process," Coffey stated in the podcast's introduction episode.
In each weekly episode, she dives into just what creativity means in everyday life and interviews multiple creative professionals in a variety of fields, from photography to tattoos to makeup. Guests have included award-winning British hairstylists, TikTok personalities such as Siiri Parks, and the poet James McCrae. Ultimately, just as the podcast name suggests, "Creative Thrive with Tabatha Coffey" explores how creative people thrive in the modern world. As of September 2025, there has not been a new episode since June 2024, but "Creative Thrive with Tabatha Coffey" has not been officially cancelled.
The Tabatha Takes Over star has continued public speaking
During and after her time on "Tabatha Takes Over," Tabatha Coffey was a familiar face on many other reality shows where she shared her opinions, often popping up on shows like "America's Next Top Model" and "Project Runway" where she was a guest judge. Coffey has been mentoring people and businesses throughout her career, and much of that is through the power of connection. Having been on television much of her life, she is certainly no stranger to being in the limelight or giving speeches. Coffey is not afraid to share her opinions, expertise, and own personal experiences through public speaking at events.
The "Tabatha Takes Over" star is available for many speeches and frequently gives talks, such as the aforementioned TED Talk, both online and in person. The topics that she speaks on range from LGBTQ+ rights to the handling of grief and the importance of female empowerment. No matter the topic, the television personality uses her signature, direct style of tough love to help others improve their lives and find connection.
Tabatha Coffey became an online coach
If there is one thing Tabatha Coffey is not, it is one-dimensional. Coffey has already lived a full life, experiencing everything from business success to heartbreak. The multi-talented entrepreneur decided to use her own life experiences to help others through coaching. After "Tabatha Takes Over" ended, Coffey became a personal online coach.
Coffey offers monthly and individual classes to empower women and provide them with community. On her website, the hair guru explained that her coaching technique is about more than simply motivating others to achieve their personal and professional goals. Rather, she encourages students to discover who they really are in order to transform their lives. "This journey isn't just about achieving goals," Coffey wrote on her website. "It's about aligning with your authentic self, alchemizing emotions that hold you back, and letting your light shine." The "Tabatha Takes Over" star combines her practical expertise with spirituality and energy alignment in the online courses she offers. The professional coach tailors each class to fit clients' specific needs, but Coffey's main goal is to increase all of her clients' confidence so they get what they want out of life.
The superstar stylist joined the Holistic Salons initiative
In the summer of 2025, Tabatha Coffey took another step in her hair career and joined the Holistic Salons initiative. The hair initiative aims to make hair care both more personal and sustainable. A focus on wellness has become popular in many industries, and the Holistic Salon initiative brings that wellness to the hair industry.
The "Tabatha Takes Over" stylist led a virtual series for salon owners to better learn how to incorporate wellness and sustainability into their businesses. Rather than simply providing a haircut, holistic salons focus on a client's overall well-being in a number of different ways, such as using organic products and offering sustainable services paired with mindfulness practices. The new approach to running a modern hair salon includes different partnerships and programs, like the series Coffey led, to help salon owners implement these sustainable practices. The "Tabatha Takes Over" host partnered with the likes of brands such as CPR Hair to promote this initiative.
The former reality star would like to go back to the world of television
From first appearing on "Shear Genius" to eventually being the host of her own two shows, "Tabatha Takes Over" and "Relative Success with Tabatha," Tabatha Coffey spent several years of her adult life on reality television. While it certainly was not always easy to live life on camera, Coffey has not permanently stepped away from viewers' screens.
In an interview segment on Australia's "The Morning Show" in the summer of 2025, the stylist reflected on her past in the television industry. When asked if she would return to television, Coffey gushed that she would love to. "I would like to come back to TV as the woman I am now," the reality star said. Coffey explained that if she were to film "Tabatha Takes Over" and "Relative Success with Tabatha" again, she would behave differently.
While Coffey is not one of the reality stars who was unrecognizable 10 years ago — her platinum blonde short hair may not have changed much since her days on "Shear Genius" — she has gone through a significant personal transformation in recent years. Rather, Coffey believes she is a different, more experienced person than she was when she filmed "Tabatha Takes Over" and "Relative Success with Tabatha" and looks forward to what the future holds.