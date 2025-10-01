Trump Humiliates JD Vance In Government Shutdown Meeting And Everyone In The Room Noticed
The government shutdown has officially begun, and while Democrats and Republicans are busy trying to lay the blame at each other's feet, Vice President JD Vance has to deal with President Donald Trump publicly humiliating him once again. It's no secret that Vance likely has every intention of running for president in 2028, but during a meeting pertaining to the shutdown with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Trump had his MAGA merchandise on full display, most notably hats that read "Trump 2028." To add insult to injury, the divisive politician posted a snap of himself with the hats on Truth Social. Ouch. Vance and Trump's complicated relationship seems to be getting worse, despite the fact that they're supposed to be running the country together.
JD Vance: "That's the most important part. There were also the Trump 2028 hats, which I think made the minority leader in both the House and Senate very uncomfortable." pic.twitter.com/UPPeb2dAdF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025
During an appearance on Fox News, after the shutdown went into effect, Vance was asked what was up with the "Trump 2028" hats and the former Ohio senator appeared visibly uncomfortable that he even had to address it in the first place. Vance tried to make a joke in response, without answering the overall question as to why they were on display, quipping, "That's the most important part. There were also the 'Trump 2028' hats, which I think made the minority leader in both the House and the Senate very uncomfortable," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Jeffries himself told CNN that the hats had made a strange appearance during the meeting and he actually asked the VP about it directly. "I just looked at JD Vance, who was seated to my left and said, 'Don't you got a problem with this?' And he said, 'No comment,'" the house minority leader recalled (via X). Obviously, that speaks volumes.
Trump has consistently humiliated Vance since taking office
Parading his 2028 MAGA hats isn't the first time Donald Trump has accidentally admitted that he doesn't care about JD Vance. In fact, Trump's Elon Musk love fest following his 2024 victory had everyone wondering why Vance was even around. Tongues were wagging that the "Hillbilly Elegy" author was the third wheel in the relationship. Not only did Trump involve Musk in phone calls he had with world leaders (something the vice president is surely supposed to be involved with, not a civilian), but eagle-eyed pundits also noticed that a photograph of the president socializing with his comrades was missing Vance.
Then, in February 2025, Trump was asked point blank whether he would endorse his second in command come 2028. One would have expected the easy answer to be "yes," but the controversial politician lives to surprise people. Fox host Bret Baier asked the president, "Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor?" And Trump responded, "No, but he's very capable [...] I think you have a lot of very capable people," (via YouTube). Vance likely didn't feel very loved back then, and he surely doesn't feel it right now either.