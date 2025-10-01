Trump Humiliates JD Vance In Government Shutdown Meeting And Everyone In The Room Noticed

The government shutdown has officially begun, and while Democrats and Republicans are busy trying to lay the blame at each other's feet, Vice President JD Vance has to deal with President Donald Trump publicly humiliating him once again. It's no secret that Vance likely has every intention of running for president in 2028, but during a meeting pertaining to the shutdown with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Trump had his MAGA merchandise on full display, most notably hats that read "Trump 2028." To add insult to injury, the divisive politician posted a snap of himself with the hats on Truth Social. Ouch. Vance and Trump's complicated relationship seems to be getting worse, despite the fact that they're supposed to be running the country together.

JD Vance: "That's the most important part. There were also the Trump 2028 hats, which I think made the minority leader in both the House and Senate very uncomfortable." pic.twitter.com/UPPeb2dAdF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

During an appearance on Fox News, after the shutdown went into effect, Vance was asked what was up with the "Trump 2028" hats and the former Ohio senator appeared visibly uncomfortable that he even had to address it in the first place. Vance tried to make a joke in response, without answering the overall question as to why they were on display, quipping, "That's the most important part. There were also the 'Trump 2028' hats, which I think made the minority leader in both the House and the Senate very uncomfortable," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Jeffries himself told CNN that the hats had made a strange appearance during the meeting and he actually asked the VP about it directly. "I just looked at JD Vance, who was seated to my left and said, 'Don't you got a problem with this?' And he said, 'No comment,'" the house minority leader recalled (via X). Obviously, that speaks volumes.