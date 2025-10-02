Did Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Sign A Prenup?

When billionaires get married, odds are a prenuptial agreement is going to be signed. Jeff Bezos did one with Lauren Sánchez Bezos — it even delayed their wedding — and Selena Gomez signed a prenup with Benny Blanco. That decision was a no-brainer for the newlyweds, who got married on September 27, 2025, in front of family and friends, including Taylor Swift.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, Gomez's prenup was airtight. The former Disney Channel star's fortune is over $1 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth, so it's not surprising she'd want her empire protected. In comparison, Blanco is estimated to have a net worth of $50 million — which is nothing to sneeze at, but also isn't close to being 10 figures. A source told Shuter that the prenup was not a light suggestion whatsoever. "Selena built everything from the ground up. The prenup was about respect, not suspicion," they said.

A second insider revealed that Gomez received no pushback from Blanco about the prenup; he was fine with the decision from the start. "He loves her, and he respects what she's achieved," the insider explained. Honestly, no one can blame Gomez for protecting what she's built for herself, including her Rare Beauty brand and her music.