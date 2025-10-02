Did Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Sign A Prenup?
When billionaires get married, odds are a prenuptial agreement is going to be signed. Jeff Bezos did one with Lauren Sánchez Bezos — it even delayed their wedding — and Selena Gomez signed a prenup with Benny Blanco. That decision was a no-brainer for the newlyweds, who got married on September 27, 2025, in front of family and friends, including Taylor Swift.
According to Rob Shuter's Substack, Gomez's prenup was airtight. The former Disney Channel star's fortune is over $1 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth, so it's not surprising she'd want her empire protected. In comparison, Blanco is estimated to have a net worth of $50 million — which is nothing to sneeze at, but also isn't close to being 10 figures. A source told Shuter that the prenup was not a light suggestion whatsoever. "Selena built everything from the ground up. The prenup was about respect, not suspicion," they said.
A second insider revealed that Gomez received no pushback from Blanco about the prenup; he was fine with the decision from the start. "He loves her, and he respects what she's achieved," the insider explained. Honestly, no one can blame Gomez for protecting what she's built for herself, including her Rare Beauty brand and her music.
Selena and Benny had a fairytale dream wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been extra adorable since they got married. The music producer shared a carousel on Instagram after the nuptials with the caption, "I married a real life Disney princess." Precious. The "Only Murders in the Building" star wrote on her husband's post, "I love you soooo much," and included a white heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Gomez shared her own carousel on her wedding day featuring Polaroid snapshots of the happy couple. She also uploaded several of the professional portraits she and Blanco had done, with many highlighting her beautiful Ralph Lauren wedding dress. Blanco commented on that post with one simple word: "wife."
Besides Taylor Swift, other famous faces attended the ceremony and rehearsal dinner, including three of Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd. Another colleague from the Hulu series, Meryl Streep, was originally slated to attend, but a source told the Daily Mail she had to back out at the last minute. Moreover, People reported that both Swift and Ed Sheeran gave speeches during the reception, with an insider telling the outlet, "The vibe was so much fun."