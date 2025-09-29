Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Role In BFF Selena Gomez's Wedding

No one had a better weekend than Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The celebrity power couple got married on September 27, with Blanco adorably writing, "I married a real life Disney princess" on his Instagram carousel, post-wedding. Both the ceremony and the rehearsal dinner the night before were star-studded affairs. Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were in attendance, as well as Paul Rudd, who, besides being on a season of "OMITB," also worked on "The Fundamentals of Caring" with Gomez back in 2016. The former Disney star's longtime BFF, Taylor Swift, was also present at the events, answering the question The List had earlier this year: Will she play a role in their wedding?

According to Page Six, the only paparazzi photo of Swift at the rehearsal dinner was one of her hilariously hiding under an umbrella. The outlet also reported that, for safety reasons, Swift wasn't staying with the rest of the wedding guests at the El Encanto hotel, instead opting for a nearby rental home.

When Gomez first announced she was engaged on Instagram, the "Paper Rings" star hilariously commented, "Yes I will be the flower girl." While she didn't follow through on that role (that we know of!) she did make a speech at the wedding. "At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," a source told People. "The vibe was so much fun." Despite the shady cheating rumor that cast a shadow on Gomez and Blanco's romance, the insider shared, "There was so much love in the room."