Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Prenup Reportedly Delayed Their Wedding For Quite Some Time
At the time of writing, Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's massive, star-studded Italian wedding is just days away. The three-day affair will take place from June 24 through June 26 in the city of Venice, with Bezos and Sanchez's reported wedding guests including A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and more. In fact, planning the whole thing was such a massive undertaking that it was allegedly the reason Bezos and Sanchez decided to sit out the 2025 Met Gala. The ceremony itself has also been more than two years in the making, with the couple initially getting engaged in May 2023. But what's interesting is that Bezos reportedly wanted to make things official much sooner, only for his and Sanchez's prenuptial agreement to delay the wedding significantly.
In October 2024, an anonymous source speaking to the Daily Mail, allegedly a friend of Bezos, claimed that the Amazon founder's attorneys were the ones urging him to take his foot off the gas on the way to the altar. "Jeff is so crazy about her that he would get married tomorrow if he could, but I hear that they are still sorting out a prenup," they said, adding, "His lawyers won't let him move ahead without it." A separate source, also identified as a friend of the couple, concurred that neither Bezos nor Sanchez was the one holding up their "I dos." The source shared, "You won't meet a more loved-up couple, so it's not down to anything to do with that."
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding may be facing other hang-ups
Though any legal concerns holding up Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding have apparently been worked out, that doesn't necessarily mean the ceremony itself is going to go off without a hitch — and no, we're not talking about Sanchez living a bride's worst nightmare thanks to Bezos' bald tan line. Rather, the celebrity power couple seems to be getting some pushback from their wedding locale of choice. By all accounts, many Venice residents are not happy about the extravagant event set to descend upon their city.
As reported by Today, numerous Venetians are protesting the wedding with the slogan "No space for Bezos," a reference to the Amazon founder's part in the billionaire space race. These residents have expressed frustration with their local government for agreeing to host the wedding, as they believe the influx of visitors and pomp will result in their daily lives being disrupted. Tourists visiting Venice for reasons unrelated to the Bezos-Sanchez wedding have reportedly expressed similar concerns, as well.
The city of Venice itself has pushed back on this, however, claiming that the event will be well under control, and that neither locals nor tourists need to worry. "The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," the city said in a statement, adding, "Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."