Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez's Prenup Reportedly Delayed Their Wedding For Quite Some Time

At the time of writing, Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's massive, star-studded Italian wedding is just days away. The three-day affair will take place from June 24 through June 26 in the city of Venice, with Bezos and Sanchez's reported wedding guests including A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and more. In fact, planning the whole thing was such a massive undertaking that it was allegedly the reason Bezos and Sanchez decided to sit out the 2025 Met Gala. The ceremony itself has also been more than two years in the making, with the couple initially getting engaged in May 2023. But what's interesting is that Bezos reportedly wanted to make things official much sooner, only for his and Sanchez's prenuptial agreement to delay the wedding significantly.

In October 2024, an anonymous source speaking to the Daily Mail, allegedly a friend of Bezos, claimed that the Amazon founder's attorneys were the ones urging him to take his foot off the gas on the way to the altar. "Jeff is so crazy about her that he would get married tomorrow if he could, but I hear that they are still sorting out a prenup," they said, adding, "His lawyers won't let him move ahead without it." A separate source, also identified as a friend of the couple, concurred that neither Bezos nor Sanchez was the one holding up their "I dos." The source shared, "You won't meet a more loved-up couple, so it's not down to anything to do with that."