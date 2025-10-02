Trump's War Flub Gets Openly Mocked By World Leaders And It's Sure To Send His Ego Spiraling

If you've listened to Donald Trump's ramblings lately, you've likely heard his claims about singlehandedly ending multiple wars. In August, he said he stopped six wars, then claimed just days later, "I stopped seven wars, and they were, they're big ones too" (via CBS News). These claims are part of his repeated attempts to snag the Nobel Peace Prize — an unarguably strange aspiration for someone who has simultaneously been boasting about changing the Department of Defense's name to the Department of War. In addition to his insistence that he is responsible for stopping other countries' wars, he has repeatedly claimed that he has improved the country's reputation. In a speech in August (via EU Debates), he called the U.S. "the most respected nation anywhere in the world by far," adding that he is so respected that European leaders "jokingly call [him] the president of Europe." Of course, what Trump claims is happening and what is actually happening often don't align. And, based on a recent video of three world leaders laughing at him, this is seemingly one of those times. Hopefully, he won't see this video, or there will surely be a whiny social media meltdown incoming.

PM of Albania having a good laugh with President of Azerbaijan and Macron about Trump repeatedly claiming that he ended the war between their two countries which were not at war with each other. pic.twitter.com/5lP6XTps2J — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2025

The video posted to X on October 2 shows Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and French President Emmanuel Macron having a good laugh. What was so funny? Trump claimed that he ended the war between Albania and Azerbaijan, and they weren't even at war in the first place. Yikes.