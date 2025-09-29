Trump's Former Lawyer Turns Against Him & Puts His Oversized Ego On Blast

Donald Trump may officially have a new worst lawyer on his hands in recently-appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan. Now, just as she's taking on her new role, another former lawyer of Trump's is speaking out against him. Considering the general consensus among folks who previously worked with Trump, it's really no surprise that this lawyer's words are further evidence of the controversial president's egregious ego.

Ty Cobb had the role of White House Special Counsel during Trump's first administration. Now, the attorney is clearly ready to enlighten the public about his experience working under Trump. On September 28, Cobb appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." During his appearance, Cobb was asked about the legal action Trump is now taking against former FBI director James Comey, and Cobb wasn't afraid to share his opinion. He called the manner in which Trump is going after Comey "wholly unconstitutional [and] authoritarian."

As a result, Cobb has his doubts about whether this case against Comey will actually make it to trial. That doesn't, however, change the fact that Trump is attempting it in the first place, and, in Cobb's eyes, he is doing it for a specific and unsettling reason. He thinks it is all part of Trump's master plan to erase evidence of his wrongdoing from the history books and ensure that future generations won't know the whole truth.