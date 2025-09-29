Trump's Former Lawyer Turns Against Him & Puts His Oversized Ego On Blast
Donald Trump may officially have a new worst lawyer on his hands in recently-appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan. Now, just as she's taking on her new role, another former lawyer of Trump's is speaking out against him. Considering the general consensus among folks who previously worked with Trump, it's really no surprise that this lawyer's words are further evidence of the controversial president's egregious ego.
Ty Cobb had the role of White House Special Counsel during Trump's first administration. Now, the attorney is clearly ready to enlighten the public about his experience working under Trump. On September 28, Cobb appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." During his appearance, Cobb was asked about the legal action Trump is now taking against former FBI director James Comey, and Cobb wasn't afraid to share his opinion. He called the manner in which Trump is going after Comey "wholly unconstitutional [and] authoritarian."
As a result, Cobb has his doubts about whether this case against Comey will actually make it to trial. That doesn't, however, change the fact that Trump is attempting it in the first place, and, in Cobb's eyes, he is doing it for a specific and unsettling reason. He thinks it is all part of Trump's master plan to erase evidence of his wrongdoing from the history books and ensure that future generations won't know the whole truth.
Ty Cobb warns against Trump's desire to alter history
Ty Cobb believes that historical revisionism is a major part of Donald Trump's agenda. "Trump wants to rewrite history so that the next generation may not know that he incited a violent insurrection, refused to peacefully transfer the power of the presidency after losing an election, stole classified documents and showed them to friends and guests at Mar-a-Lago, and that he was a criminal," he explained on "Face the Nation." He thinks that James Comey is one of many people Trump will target as a result. "Anybody involved in those events that offended him. ... they're in real danger," Cobb warned.
He noted that before scoring the role of interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan was charged with helping Trump skew the narrative in a more literal sense — altering the content at the Smithsonian to show a different, inaccurate picture of the country's history. Cobb was referring to Halligan's belief that the museum placed "an overemphasis on slavery" (via Fox News) and her determination to show "how far we've come since slavery."
Cobb said: "She was there to whitewash the Smithsonian and paint America as something that it isn't. I mean, America needs to learn from the mistakes and lessons that we've had, and one of the biggest mistakes that America ever had was re-electing President Trump." Trump's sometimes laughable tendency to get involved in petty drama often proves that he has the most fragile ego in presidential history. This time, though, the president's ego isn't just getting him involved in messy feuds; according to Cobb, it's posing an unprecedented threat to the nation's history.