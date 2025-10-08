How Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck 'Changed' Her

Jennifer Lopez is proving that she is truly over Ben Affleck. The "On the Floor" singer has opened up about her emotional healing journey post-divorce from the "Gone Girl" actor. Although she couldn't escape the toll of heartbreak, Lopez has a positive outlook on her breakup today. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me because it changed me," she revealed in a September 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She rephrased: "It didn't change me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow."

Lopez and Affleck's relationship began — and ended the first time — in the early 2000s, but the ex-couple rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. It wasn't long before earthquake-induced cracks formed in their marriage, putting Affleck and Lopez's messiest moments as a couple on full display. In the summer of 2024, the Hollywood legends found themselves in the same place they did in the aughts: split.

The wound of their divorce stung while it was fresh, but after a while, Lopez recognized the growth she made as an individual because of it. "[I have] become more self-aware," she said in her interview with CBS. "I'm a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago."