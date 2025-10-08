How Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck 'Changed' Her
Jennifer Lopez is proving that she is truly over Ben Affleck. The "On the Floor" singer has opened up about her emotional healing journey post-divorce from the "Gone Girl" actor. Although she couldn't escape the toll of heartbreak, Lopez has a positive outlook on her breakup today. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me because it changed me," she revealed in a September 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She rephrased: "It didn't change me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow."
Lopez and Affleck's relationship began — and ended the first time — in the early 2000s, but the ex-couple rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. It wasn't long before earthquake-induced cracks formed in their marriage, putting Affleck and Lopez's messiest moments as a couple on full display. In the summer of 2024, the Hollywood legends found themselves in the same place they did in the aughts: split.
The wound of their divorce stung while it was fresh, but after a while, Lopez recognized the growth she made as an individual because of it. "[I have] become more self-aware," she said in her interview with CBS. "I'm a different person now than I was last year, a year and a half ago."
Why Jennifer Lopez is grateful for Ben Affleck after their split
One of the things Jennifer Lopez did to keep herself busy post-Bennifer breakup was work. Her 2025 film "Kiss of the Spider Woman" was a project for which Lopez had a deep passion. Thus, she threw herself into her starring role, which served as an escape from her difficult reality. Ironically, a key person in making the film happen was her ex, Ben Affleck. "The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artists Equity," she told CBS of his funding. "I will always give him that credit."
Affleck has consistently touted Lopez for her lucrative entertainment career, so it is no surprise that he supported her work in 2025. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," the "Argo" star told InStyle in 2021. His financing of her movie was a clear indicator that his feelings haven't changed. Otherwise, it seems like Affleck is trying to distance himself from the collateral damage of his divorce from Lopez — he even worked overtime to prove his divorce from J.Lo was drama-free. "The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," he told GQ of his split in March 2025. "Yeah, there's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue."