Ben Affleck Works Overtime To Prove J.Lo Divorce Was Drama Free (But We're Not Buying It)

There was no shortage of messy moments during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage and divorce. Yet, Affleck would apparently like us to think otherwise. The star — who some fans believe is ready to rekindle his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has opened up about his split from Lopez. It certainly sounds like he may be downplaying what happened.

Affleck is finally speaking out about his high-profile split from on-again, off-again partner Lopez. And, believe it or not, he told GQ, "My life is actually pretty drama-free." Affleck acknowledged that most people wouldn't consider going through a divorce to be "drama-free." Yet, he asserted that, in his case, it is. "... I understand that instinct, but all of this is pretty adult," he explained. "And for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, 'Well, this is really the experience,' their eyes would glaze over with boredom." So, according to him, much of the commotion surrounding his breakup wasn't all it was cracked up to be, and instead, he claims the real story was much less exciting. While it's certainly possible that the final demise of Bennifer wasn't the theatrical grand finale we might have expected, we have a feeling he's just attempting to leave this all in the past and move on without rocking the boat.

