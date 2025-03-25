Ben Affleck Works Overtime To Prove J.Lo Divorce Was Drama Free (But We're Not Buying It)
There was no shortage of messy moments during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage and divorce. Yet, Affleck would apparently like us to think otherwise. The star — who some fans believe is ready to rekindle his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has opened up about his split from Lopez. It certainly sounds like he may be downplaying what happened.
Affleck is finally speaking out about his high-profile split from on-again, off-again partner Lopez. And, believe it or not, he told GQ, "My life is actually pretty drama-free." Affleck acknowledged that most people wouldn't consider going through a divorce to be "drama-free." Yet, he asserted that, in his case, it is. "... I understand that instinct, but all of this is pretty adult," he explained. "And for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, 'Well, this is really the experience,' their eyes would glaze over with boredom." So, according to him, much of the commotion surrounding his breakup wasn't all it was cracked up to be, and instead, he claims the real story was much less exciting. While it's certainly possible that the final demise of Bennifer wasn't the theatrical grand finale we might have expected, we have a feeling he's just attempting to leave this all in the past and move on without rocking the boat.
Ben Affleck says JLo's documentary didn't cause their marriage to end
One of Jennifer Lopez's most controversial moments was the release of her 2024 documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." The film had an in-depth focus on her relationship with Ben Affleck, what went on behind closed doors, and how being in the public eye affected it. Some fans believed that Lopez's tell-all film played a role in their subsequent split. However, Affleck told GQ, "... that wasn't the cause of some major fracture."
While "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" may not have prompted the ending of that titular love story, Affleck did acknowledge that it highlighted the different ways the exes dealt with the limelight. "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them," Affleck explained, adding, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things." He did, however, stress that he was well aware of Lopez's love of fame before they tied the knot in 2022. While their misalignment when it came to fame was on display in Lopez's documentary, Affleck insisted that this wasn't what ended their marriage. According to him, the documentary doesn't capture the breakdown of their relationship, and that's one story that might actually remain "never told."