Why Taylor Swift Turned Down The Chance To Perform At 2026 Super Bowl

The halftime performer for the 2025 Super Bowl was Kendrick Lamar. On September 28, the official NFL Instagram account announced that Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the Super Bowl's halftime performer in February 2026. The rapper made his debut on the Super Bowl stage back in 2020 with Shakira, and was reportedly not the only choice for Super Bowl LX. Taylor Swift is also said to have been in the running.

According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack, Swift rejected the offer when the NFL didn't meet her requirements for the job. While getting to play during the halftime show is an honor, it's also still a lot of work and preparation, and Swift wanted to be compensated fairly for her time and the crowd she knew she'd draw. However, people who perform at the Super Bowl do it for free. Their payment is in exposure — something Swift definitely does not need any help with getting. The pop star already gets plenty of exposure at football games whenever she's there to cheer on her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "She wasn't asking for favors, she was asking for respect," a music executive told Shuter.

Frankly, if you're doing a job, you deserve to be paid for it. Another insider told Shuter that the NFL needs Swift way more than Swift needs the NFL. "Without Taylor, it's just another halftime show."