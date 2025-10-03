Taylor Swift Seemingly Defends Brittany Mahomes' Trump Scandal On CANCELLED! & Fans Are Losing It
Taylor Swift seemingly made it clear that she wasn't losing sleep over the criticisms surrounding her friendship with Brittany Mahomes on "CANCELLED!" off her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." In the track's pre-chorus, the pop star sings about how people will find just any excuse to take down an accomplished woman and anyone associated with her. However, in the next breath, Swift asserts that she isn't losing sleep over people's harsh words, singing, "Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal."
Through those lyrics, Swift could be referring to some of Mahomes' most wildly expensive outfits, which include the $6,000+ Gucci outfit she wore to watch the Wimbledon Cup in 2024. Later in the chorus, the "Blank Space" hitmaker admits that her unnamed friend's bad reputation only brings them closer, singing, "At least you know exactly who your friends are. They're the ones with matching scars." At another point in the explosive track, Swift asserts that she isn't quick to pass judgment on her pals because she had experienced firsthand how much a friend's support meant when the world turned against her.
Additionally, the Grammy winner believed that everyone had done some questionable things in the past, but they were better at hiding it than the ones who got cancelled. Notably, Swift's friendship with Mahomes became the subject of intense backlash after she reportedly liked an Instagram post in support of Donald Trump. Shortly after news of her supposed support for the controversial president broke, Swift had a reunion with Mahomes that spelled big trouble for her reputation.
Taylor Swift's supposed defense of her friendship with Brittany Mahomes drew criticism
Taylor Swift supposedly writing a track about Brittany Mahomes didn't exactly sit well with social media commentators. While many fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were in disbelief that the pop star would sing about their controversial friendship on her highly anticipated album, others were livid. One commentator even voiced their disappointment with "CANCELLED!," writing, "She's proud of her MAGA republican friendships....this is really the nail in the coffin wow."
Likewise, another commentator wrote, "'I like my friends cancelled' is the most tone deaf lyric a white billionaire with MAGA friends could release in this climate.." Some even wrote that although they liked the track, they still felt turned off by it because of its supposed inspiration. However, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, doesn't share the same sentiment. While the "Fortnight" songstress read off the track list for "The Life of a Showgirl" during her August 2025 appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce referred to "CANCELLED!" as a "banger." His fondness for the track could be yet another hint that it's about Mahomes.
It's also worth noting that some fans believe that "CANCELLED!" is actually about Swift's friendship with Blake Lively, whose reputation took a big hit after she got into a legal spat with Justin Baldoni. They believed that the lyrics, "They stood by me/ Before my exoneration/ They believed I was innocent," were a direct reference to how Lively and Ryan Reynolds supported Swift when she was cancelled in 2016 due to her feud with Kanye West.