Taylor Swift Seemingly Defends Brittany Mahomes' Trump Scandal On CANCELLED! & Fans Are Losing It

Taylor Swift seemingly made it clear that she wasn't losing sleep over the criticisms surrounding her friendship with Brittany Mahomes on "CANCELLED!" off her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." In the track's pre-chorus, the pop star sings about how people will find just any excuse to take down an accomplished woman and anyone associated with her. However, in the next breath, Swift asserts that she isn't losing sleep over people's harsh words, singing, "Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal."

Through those lyrics, Swift could be referring to some of Mahomes' most wildly expensive outfits, which include the $6,000+ Gucci outfit she wore to watch the Wimbledon Cup in 2024. Later in the chorus, the "Blank Space" hitmaker admits that her unnamed friend's bad reputation only brings them closer, singing, "At least you know exactly who your friends are. They're the ones with matching scars." At another point in the explosive track, Swift asserts that she isn't quick to pass judgment on her pals because she had experienced firsthand how much a friend's support meant when the world turned against her.

Additionally, the Grammy winner believed that everyone had done some questionable things in the past, but they were better at hiding it than the ones who got cancelled. Notably, Swift's friendship with Mahomes became the subject of intense backlash after she reportedly liked an Instagram post in support of Donald Trump. Shortly after news of her supposed support for the controversial president broke, Swift had a reunion with Mahomes that spelled big trouble for her reputation.