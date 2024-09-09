Taylor Swift's Reunion With Brittany Mahomes Spells Big Trouble For Her Reputation

Taylor Swift's BFF moment with Brittany Mahomes at the US Open led many to reconsider a scene from her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana." In the clip, the singer-songwriter fiercely stands her ground against her father, Scott Swift, to declare herself a Democrat publicly for the first time. Swift also expresses her regrets for not denouncing Donald Trump during the 2016 elections and stresses that she "need[s] to be on the right side of history" for the 2020 elections (via YouTube). Furthermore, Taylor even slams Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn for her homophobic and sexist views. Back then, the moment was widely hailed as one of the most powerful from the documentary and a major turning point for the "You Need to Calm Down" singer.

Now, though, certain X users believe that her impassioned stance was nothing more than a cynical attempt at a career boost when she wasn't as famous as she is presently. Another commentator pointed out that Taylor's influence held a significant amount of weight, writing, "You can't be on the 'right side of history' by playing nice, especially not with ideologies you claim to oppose; actions speak louder than words, especially when you've been so silent for so long about so many things." Of course, tons of Swifties came to her defense. Many argued that people could be friends despite having differing political views. Likewise, one user pointed out that the singer-songwriter was surrounded by Democrats at the US Open, but people chose to focus on the one supposed Republican.

