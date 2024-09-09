Taylor Swift's Reunion With Brittany Mahomes Spells Big Trouble For Her Reputation
Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes has landed her in hot water once again. Since the end of August, Brittany has been vocal about her support for Donald Trump's re-election albeit in relatively subtle ways. She liked the divisive politician's Instagram photo detailing Trump's plans for 2024 if he were to get re-elected, liked an Instagram comment supporting him, and offered a damning response to the subsequent backlash that seemed destined to make Kansas City Chiefs games awkward for Swift.
Brittany's support even caught Trump's eye, and he took to Truth Social on September 4 to "thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Many expected that the simple post would torpedo Swift and Brittany's friendship since the Grammy winner has made it abundantly clear that she has no love for the former president. And their glaring distance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 5 led many to believe that a rift had formed between the former besties.
However, that most definitely wasn't the case as the "Bad Blood" hitmaker and Brittany were spotted embracing at the US Open on September 8, where they were accompanied by Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and several other pals. The happy photo garnered tons of backlash, with one X commentator writing, "F*** Taylor Swift for acting as if she cared about political activism for just one album cycle and then dropping it once it no longer fit her aesthetic." Others even went so far as to consider that she was indirectly endorsing Trump by publicly remaining friends with Brittany.
Taylor Swift's prior political stance seems hollow now
Taylor Swift's BFF moment with Brittany Mahomes at the US Open led many to reconsider a scene from her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana." In the clip, the singer-songwriter fiercely stands her ground against her father, Scott Swift, to declare herself a Democrat publicly for the first time. Swift also expresses her regrets for not denouncing Donald Trump during the 2016 elections and stresses that she "need[s] to be on the right side of history" for the 2020 elections (via YouTube). Furthermore, Taylor even slams Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn for her homophobic and sexist views. Back then, the moment was widely hailed as one of the most powerful from the documentary and a major turning point for the "You Need to Calm Down" singer.
Now, though, certain X users believe that her impassioned stance was nothing more than a cynical attempt at a career boost when she wasn't as famous as she is presently. Another commentator pointed out that Taylor's influence held a significant amount of weight, writing, "You can't be on the 'right side of history' by playing nice, especially not with ideologies you claim to oppose; actions speak louder than words, especially when you've been so silent for so long about so many things." Of course, tons of Swifties came to her defense. Many argued that people could be friends despite having differing political views. Likewise, one user pointed out that the singer-songwriter was surrounded by Democrats at the US Open, but people chose to focus on the one supposed Republican.