Brittany Mahomes' Most Wildly Expensive Outfits

If there's one thing we know about Brittany Mahomes (aside from the fact she's totally stunning without makeup, of course) it's that she knows how to put a glam outfit together. Whether she's headed out on a girls' night with her bestie Taylor Swift or supporting her man, Patrick Mahomes, at a Kansas City Chiefs game, her ensembles are always on point. And they usually include a designer label or two.

Brittany has rocked pretty much every big designer there is, which isn't too surprising for someone who admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2024 that she revamped her wardrobe after falling in love with the outfits worn by the high-flying New York lawyers on "Suits." That designer love is something she's passing down to her kids, too. In a February 2023 Instagram story, Brittany revealed she'd bought her daughter, Sterling, a Chanel bag for her second birthday. It seemingly came with a hefty price tag, as it retails for $4,800. That means Brittany and her little girl will be able to match when it comes to expensive designer gear, as, in addition to a few inappropriate outfits, she has some very expensive ones in her wardrobe too.