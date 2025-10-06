Juicy Details About Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding

Our girl Selena Gomez is married! The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum said "I do" on September 27, 2025, in a ceremony with her now-husband, music producer Benny Blanco. Gomez and Blanco wed at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, with around 170 guests as their witnesses, according to Vogue. Gomez wore her best look yet: a timeless custom satin, halter Ralph Lauren gown with lace appliqué at the neckline. Blanco wore a classic black tuxedo, also by the American designer.

Gomez shared photos of the day on her Instagram, tagging Petra Collins, the singer's longtime friend and occasional collaborator. Blanco posted a few pictures of his own from the wedding, including a mirror selfie of himself and his bride on a couch. "I married a real life disney princess," he sweetly captioned the post. Similarly, Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, compared the ceremony to a "fairytale" on Instagram, also revealing that the "Fetish" hitmaker's maternal grandfather walked her down the aisle. In an April 2025 episode of the podcast, "Table Manners," Gomez shared that she would be reserving a "special dance for my Papa" during the reception, in lieu of a first dance with Blanco. "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle," the "Monte Carlo" star said of her reason to honor him.

Many A-listers were in attendance on the special day, including the likes of Eric Andre, Paul Rudd, Camilla Cabello, and Zoe Saldaña. Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, were also present — and hopefully not mistaking Blanco for Bad Bunny, as Short jokingly did on "The Tonight Show." A source even revealed to People that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift each had a role in the wedding, both making speeches during the celebration.