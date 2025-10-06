Juicy Details About Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding
Our girl Selena Gomez is married! The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum said "I do" on September 27, 2025, in a ceremony with her now-husband, music producer Benny Blanco. Gomez and Blanco wed at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, with around 170 guests as their witnesses, according to Vogue. Gomez wore her best look yet: a timeless custom satin, halter Ralph Lauren gown with lace appliqué at the neckline. Blanco wore a classic black tuxedo, also by the American designer.
Gomez shared photos of the day on her Instagram, tagging Petra Collins, the singer's longtime friend and occasional collaborator. Blanco posted a few pictures of his own from the wedding, including a mirror selfie of himself and his bride on a couch. "I married a real life disney princess," he sweetly captioned the post. Similarly, Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, compared the ceremony to a "fairytale" on Instagram, also revealing that the "Fetish" hitmaker's maternal grandfather walked her down the aisle. In an April 2025 episode of the podcast, "Table Manners," Gomez shared that she would be reserving a "special dance for my Papa" during the reception, in lieu of a first dance with Blanco. "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle," the "Monte Carlo" star said of her reason to honor him.
Many A-listers were in attendance on the special day, including the likes of Eric Andre, Paul Rudd, Camilla Cabello, and Zoe Saldaña. Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, were also present — and hopefully not mistaking Blanco for Bad Bunny, as Short jokingly did on "The Tonight Show." A source even revealed to People that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift each had a role in the wedding, both making speeches during the celebration.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship timeline
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's wedding may have come only a short time after the pair began dating, but the musicians have known each other for well over a decade. "I met Selena when she was 16," Blanco previously revealed in an interview with InStyle, adding that his now-mother-in-law set up their meeting for a potential music collaboration. However, the pair didn't collaborate until 2015, when Blanco helped Gomez produce her album "Revival." Gomez and Blanco have worked on several projects together since, including their collaborative 2025 album, "I Said I Love You First."
In December 2023, Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco with adorable photos of the two on social media. Roughly one year after they announced their relationship, the couple shared that they were engaged. "Forever begins now," Gomez wrote in an Instagram post to share the news and photos of her gorgeous diamond. In an interview with the now-husband and wife for Interview Magazine, Blanco confessed that he almost screwed up the proposal while trying to keep it a secret. "At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren't you coming home tonight?'" However, Gomez noted that it was perfect. Cheers to the happy couple!