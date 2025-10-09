The Tragic Truth About Child Star Debbie Turner's Downfall From Fame

Beyond a bit part she played in the 1979 film "North Dallas Forty," her role as Marta von Trapp in 1965's "The Sound of Music" remains Debbie Turner's only film acting credit of note. Speaking to People in September 2025, Turner partially attributed her inability to find work post-"Sound of Music" to the fact that, unlike some of her co-stars, her only acting experience beforehand was in TV commercials. "Angela [Cartwright] was already an established actress beforehand. I wasn't," she explained.

Turner added that her only notable role seemed to do her more harm than good while she trying out for more parts. "I'd go in interviews and they'd go, 'Oh, so you were in 'The Sound of Music?' And then it's like, I don't know if I got put on a pedestal or I got thrown out the side –- I don't know. ... I just didn't get jobs," she said. Turner eventually settled into a career as a floral designer for weddings and other events. She even got the opportunity to decorate the White House for Christmas one year.

On the home front, Turner married a man by the name of Rick Larson in 1989. The couple share four kids, who have since had children of their own. Now that she's in her grandma era, Turner doesn't really seem all that eager to get back into acting. However, she did tell People that she's open to the idea, should the right project come along. She's also remained on good terms with her "Sound of Music" co-stars, and joined them in honoring lead actress Julie Andrews' AFI Life Achievement Award in 2022.