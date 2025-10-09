How Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Rose Really Feels About Having A Famous Mom

When you have kids, it can be tough having a job that takes you away from home for extended periods of time. Just ask Hollywood mainstay Scarlett Johansson. After all, Johansson is a certified A-lister with numerous blockbusters under her belt, but she's also a mom who probably wishes she could be a bit more active in her kids' lives. That said, she's also fortunate enough to have a daughter who is very supportive of her career.

Johansson actually has two kids, both of whom have rather unique names. She shares her oldest daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 11, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. In August 2021, Johansson welcomed a son named Cosmo Jost, whom she shares with now-husband Colin Jost. Speaking to USA Today in September 2025 to promote her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great," Johansson confessed that while Cosmo is still a bit too young to fully grasp what she does for a living, Rose is decidedly in her corner with respect to her career.

"It's important for your kids to know when you enjoy your job and that you're leaving them for something that you like to do," Johansson said, adding, "I have a very young son. He's not totally aware, but my daughter is super-supportive of me and encouraging, and that's really empowering for me." She further remarked that Rose "sees that this film is a labor of love, and that it's a story that's important to me and the actors are important to me and the crew is important to me."