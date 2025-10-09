How Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Rose Really Feels About Having A Famous Mom
When you have kids, it can be tough having a job that takes you away from home for extended periods of time. Just ask Hollywood mainstay Scarlett Johansson. After all, Johansson is a certified A-lister with numerous blockbusters under her belt, but she's also a mom who probably wishes she could be a bit more active in her kids' lives. That said, she's also fortunate enough to have a daughter who is very supportive of her career.
Johansson actually has two kids, both of whom have rather unique names. She shares her oldest daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 11, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. In August 2021, Johansson welcomed a son named Cosmo Jost, whom she shares with now-husband Colin Jost. Speaking to USA Today in September 2025 to promote her directorial debut, "Eleanor the Great," Johansson confessed that while Cosmo is still a bit too young to fully grasp what she does for a living, Rose is decidedly in her corner with respect to her career.
"It's important for your kids to know when you enjoy your job and that you're leaving them for something that you like to do," Johansson said, adding, "I have a very young son. He's not totally aware, but my daughter is super-supportive of me and encouraging, and that's really empowering for me." She further remarked that Rose "sees that this film is a labor of love, and that it's a story that's important to me and the actors are important to me and the crew is important to me."
Scarlett Johansson on balancing Hollywood with motherhood
Scarlett Johansson's interview with USA Today wasn't the first time she opened up about the balancing act that goes into being a major Hollywood figure while also raising a family. During an interview with Kent Small, aka Smallzy, to promote her film "Jurassic World Rebirth" in July 2025, Johansson remarked that as her daughter Rose has gotten older, she's made a conscious effort to fit her into her busy schedule as much as possible. "I'm sure she would be happy if I was around all the time, but, you know, she's very proud, which is a wonderful feeling — that your children are proud of you," she said.
However, Johansson does have to lay down the law on occasion. More specifically, keeping her children's lives private is something she takes very seriously. Hence, why she's hesitant to let them follow in her footsteps as a public figure. For instance, in a March 2025 interview with InStyle, Johansson recalled not letting Rose make promotional videos for her skincare brand The Outset. "She was like, 'Why can't I?' And I said, 'Well, other than the fact that you're 10,'" Johansson shared.
The actor and director said she went on to explain to her daughter that, as exciting as it can be, entering the spotlight would mean permanently surrendering a certain level of privacy. Johansson is a former child star in her own right, and knows this from experience. "So I think preserving that [anonymity] for as long as possible until it's someone's choice, that's the choice I make as far as my kids go," she told InStyle.