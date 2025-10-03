Jennifer Lawrence's Tuned Up New Look Has Everyone In Shambles
Jennifer Lawrence has undergone a stunning transformation since she first arrived in the spotlight. It seems, however, that the most recent changes to the "No Hard Feelings" star's look are eliciting some strong feelings — and not in a good way. On October 1, Lawrence showed her face at a Dior fashion show in Paris, and many fans were taken aback by her seemingly altered look. And, observers are wondering if some recent cosmetic procedures were the culprit.
Jennifer Lawrence stuns at the Dior fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/LDbyEi88to
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2025
Lawrence has always had a unique type of beauty, but her latest appearance looks drastically different than what we're used to seeing. Lawrence boasted particularly defined cheekbones and an intensified pout. While she was sporting a heavy makeup look, the changes to her face were aligned with some of the procedures that have been gaining popularity lately. As such, it is understandable that folks are wondering if Lawrence is the latest beloved star to join the ranks of celebs who are becoming barely recognizable thanks to excess fillers and plastic surgery.
Netizens were not particularly kind about Jennifer Lawrence's new look
One X, formerly known as Twitter, user earned nearly 250,000 likes in just two days with a video of Jennifer Lawrence's new look and the caption, "every plastic surgeon in hollywood needs to lose their license." Evidently, plenty of people are tired of seeing their favorite stars seemingly shapeshifting thanks to cosmetic procedure trends. "What are we doing to our beautiful queens," one person queried. "What on earth did they do to her? Truly criminal," another commenter exclaimed alongside side-by-side photos of the movie star.
On another tweet showing the video of Lawrence in question, the comment section blew up about her appearance. "Why's her face different?" asked one commenter. "I wouldn't have known that was Jennifer Lawrence if she [wasn't] named in the post," added another. It's worth noting that makeup can really alter a person's face, and as one X user put it, "imagine being a 35 year old woman and deciding to wear a bold autumnal makeup look today and then go online and see people call you a botched uggo." We've seen how different Lawrence looks when going makeup-free, and an intense makeup look can do wonders. Still, with more and more drastic face transformations leaving celebs unrecognizable these days, it's no surprise that fans expect the worst when they see one of their favorite stars looking like a new person.