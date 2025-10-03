Jennifer Lawrence's Tuned Up New Look Has Everyone In Shambles

Jennifer Lawrence has undergone a stunning transformation since she first arrived in the spotlight. It seems, however, that the most recent changes to the "No Hard Feelings" star's look are eliciting some strong feelings — and not in a good way. On October 1, Lawrence showed her face at a Dior fashion show in Paris, and many fans were taken aback by her seemingly altered look. And, observers are wondering if some recent cosmetic procedures were the culprit.

Jennifer Lawrence stuns at the Dior fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/LDbyEi88to — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2025

Lawrence has always had a unique type of beauty, but her latest appearance looks drastically different than what we're used to seeing. Lawrence boasted particularly defined cheekbones and an intensified pout. While she was sporting a heavy makeup look, the changes to her face were aligned with some of the procedures that have been gaining popularity lately. As such, it is understandable that folks are wondering if Lawrence is the latest beloved star to join the ranks of celebs who are becoming barely recognizable thanks to excess fillers and plastic surgery.